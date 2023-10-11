NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies has initiated a 'Buy' rating on Befesa with a target price of 36 euros. The world's leading recycler of steel dust and aluminum appears well positioned to benefit from the structural trend toward decarbonization in steel production, analyst Alexander Thiel wrote in a research note issued Wednesday. This industry is characterized by high barriers to entry, he added. After low zinc prices and high production costs caused the stock to fall 35 percent since the beginning of the year, there is now an attractive entry opportunity to bet on a turnaround in the final quarter./gl/edh

