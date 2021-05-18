Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Befesa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Bestinver announces successful completion of the private placement in Befesa

05/18/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal 
Bestinver announces successful completion of the private placement in Befesa 
2021-05-18 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 
 
Bestinver announces successful completion of the private placement in Befesa 
 
Regulated information 
Madrid, Spain - 18^th May 2021 
Bestinver Gestión, S.A., S.G.I.I.C. ("Bestinver") announces the successful completion of the sale of 1,702,997 existing 
ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Befesa, S.A. ("Befesa" or the "Company") by several of its managed funds, 
representing c. 5.00% of the Company's outstanding share capital, by means of a private placement via an accelerated 
bookbuild offering ("Private Placement"), that was launched yesterday. The Befesa shares have been placed at a price of 
EUR58.50 per share. Following the successful completion of the Private Placement, Bestinver will no longer hold any 
shares in Befesa. 
Settlement is expected to take place on 20^th May 2021. 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Sole Bookrunner on the transaction. 
The information was submitted for publication by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of Bestinver. 
 
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION 
This announcement is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in 
whole or in part, to any other person. The material set forth herein is for informational purposes only, does not 
purport to be full or complete, and does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or purchase, or an announcement of a 
forthcoming offer to sell or purchase, or (ii) a solicitation to sell or purchase, or an announcement of a forthcoming 
solicitation to sell or purchase, any securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or in any 
other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to 
make such an offer or solicitation prior to registration, exemption from registration, or qualification under, the 
securities laws of such jurisdiction. 
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "US Securities Act"), or under any other applicable securities laws or with any securities regulatory 
authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred 
or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a 
transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities 
laws. No public offering of securities has been or will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. 
Persons into whose possession this communication comes should inform themselves about and observe any such 
restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the security laws of any such 
jurisdiction. 
In relation to the EEA, the offering in this announcement is only addressed to, and is only directed at, (i) "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation or pursuant to other applicable private 
placement exemptions. In relation to the United Kingdom, the offering in this announcement is only addressed to, and is 
only directed at, (i) "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation amended and 
transposed into the laws of the United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act of 2018 and the 
European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"); (ii) persons who have professional 
experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19 
(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (iii) 
"high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or 
(iv) any other person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated. 
The Sole Bookrunner is acting for Bestinver and no one else in relation to the intended transaction and will not be 
responsible to anyone other than Bestinver for providing the protections offered to their respective clients nor for 
providing advice in relation to the intended transaction. 
The Sole Bookrunner has informed Bestinver that the following information is intended for distributors only. The 
information is provided by the Sole Bookrunner and Bestinver does not assume responsibility for it. 
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial 
instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 
supplementing MiFID II; (c) local implementing measures and (d) Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and 
Product Governance Sourcebook (together the "Product Governance Requirements"), the Sole Bookrunner has informed 
Bestinver that they have submitted the shares to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares are: 
(i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional 
clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in paragraph 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook 
or MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the "Target Market 
Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may 
decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital 
protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or 
capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of 
evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses 
that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory 
selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not 
constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of 
the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook or MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of 
investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the securities. 
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of such securities and 
determining appropriate distribution channels. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197485 2021-05-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All news about BEFESA S.A.
05/17PRESS RELEASE  : Bestinver to sell shares in Befesa by means of a private placem..
DJ
04/28BEFESA  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/27BEFESA  : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/27BEFESA  : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/27BEFESA S.A. : Befesa delivers best quarter in history and announces strong FY 20..
EQ
04/27PRESS RELEASE : Befesa S.A.: Befesa delivers best quarter in history and announc..
DJ
04/12BEFESA S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/12BEFESA  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/09BEFESA  : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/25BEFESA S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 782 M 952 M 952 M
Net income 2021 92,7 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 376 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 2 099 M 2 550 M 2 554 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 159
Free-Float 100%
Chart BEFESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Befesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 62,31 €
Last Close Price 61,60 €
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Javier Molina Montes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Romeo Kreinberg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Frauke Heistermann Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuel Soto Serrano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEFESA S.A.19.15%2 550
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.18.92%32 019
SUEZ23.24%15 524
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.2.99%10 332
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.93%8 680
STERICYCLE, INC.13.96%7 250