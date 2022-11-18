Advanced search
    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:55 2022-11-18 am EST
40.39 EUR   +1.43%
11/09Befesa S A : 20221109 Notification Manager transaction Befesa SA Wolf Uwe Lehmann
PU
11/09Befesa celebrates first Capital Markets Day - Highlighting next 5-year growth through the cycle
AQ
11/09Dd : Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.11.2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Befesa S.A.
Street: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
Postal code: 2320
City: Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt, The Democratic Republic of the Congo

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.89 % 0 % 9.89 % 39,999,998
Previous notification 10.07 % 0 % 10.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
LU1704650164 0 3,957,448 0 % 9.89 %
Total 3,957,448 9.89 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Nov 2022


18.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1491603  18.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 113 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2022 108 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 513 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 1 593 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 880
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Asier Zarraonandia Ayo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Molina Montes Executive Chairman
Juan Ignacio Varela Head-Information Technologies
Francisco Bolaños Head-Compliance
