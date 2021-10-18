Log in
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10/18 09:46:13 am
35.05 EUR   -0.85%
10:12aBEFIMMO : Quatuor on LN24
PU
10/14BEFIMMO : welcomes N-SIDE to the "Esprit Courbevoie" project in Louvain-la-Neuve
PU
10/12BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo : Quatuor on LN24

10/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During a private tour of the Quatuor building, our CCO, Cédric Mali, higlighted the different aspects of this extraordinary project.

The report was also followed by an interesting debate on the evolution of the North area of Brussels and the future of offices, which seem to have a bright future ahead of them.

Find the full report on : LN24

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 127 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 36,4 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 009 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 8,20%
Capitalization 955 M 1 108 M 1 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BEFIMMO SA
Duration : Period :
Befimmo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFIMMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,35 €
Average target price 49,83 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Philip Vroninks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurent Carlier Chief Financial Officer
Vincent H. Querton Chairman
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEFIMMO SA-2.62%1 108
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.41%70 130
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.76%42 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.13.15%30 724
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION12.05%27 125
SEGRO PLC34.29%21 053