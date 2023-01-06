Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Befimmo SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo SA: Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA acquires control of 100% of Befimmo SA following the simplified squeeze-out and Befimmo SA has left the stock market on 3 january 2023 after close of trading.

01/06/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click here for the full press release:

Attachment


All news about BEFIMMO SA
02:01aBefimmo Sa : Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA acquires control of 100% of Befimmo SA fo..
GL
2022Befimmo Sa : The sustainable bank Triodos will move into one of the greenest buildings in..
GL
2022Befimmo Sa : The sustainable bank Triodos will move into one of the greenest buildings in..
AQ
2022Befimmo Sa : Squeeze-out offer will be made payable on January 6, 2023.
GL
2022Befimmo Sa : Squeeze-out offer will be made payable on January 6, 2023.
GL
2022Befimmo : Extraordinary General Meeting 15 December 2022 - Agenda
PU
2022Befimmo : Extraordinary General Meeting 15 December 2022 - Articles of association
PU
2022Befimmo : Extraordinary General Meeting 15 December 2022 - Proxy
PU
2022Befimmo : Extraordinary General Meeting 15 December 2022 - Correspondance vote
PU
2022Befimmo : Extraordinary General Meeting 15 December 2022 - Special report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEFIMMO SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 128 M - -
Net income 2022 49,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 1 245 M 1 310 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 100%
Chart BEFIMMO SA
Duration : Period :
Befimmo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFIMMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Philip Vroninks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Berlamont Chief Financial Officer
Vincent H. Querton Chairman
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEFIMMO SA-2.54%1 310
EQUINIX, INC.0.85%61 133
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.06%39 755
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.18%28 200
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.84%23 473
W. P. CAREY INC.1.25%16 247