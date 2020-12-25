Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Befimmo SA    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 12/24 08:00:04 am
36.45 EUR   +0.28%
08:15aBEFIMMO SA : Asset rotat
PU
12/24BEFIMMO SA : Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy
AQ
12/21BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo SA: Asset rotat

12/25/2020 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Regulated information

24 December 2020 | 2.30 PM

Befimmo announces the disposal of five office buildings in Brussels for a total amount of around €143 million. In line with the fair value of the properties, these transactions confirm the reliability in these uncertain times of real-estate asset valuations.

Following the Blue Tower transactions announced earlier this year, Befimmo continued its successful asset rotation strategy with the disposal, on the one hand of the Media building and, on the other hand of the Guimard1, Froissart, Schuman2 3 and Schuman 11 buildings. The group thus realised its target in disposals of €200 million for 2020 and 2021, but further transactions may follow to further optimise its portfolio.

Media is a multi-tenant office building located in the Brussels periphery, and its disposal confirms Befimmo's focus on its core city-centre portfolio. Befimmo disposes of properties that do not fit the strategic framework, particularly on account of their location.

The Guimard, Froissart, and Schuman 3 and 11 buildings are all located in the Leopold district of the Brussels Central Business District. These disposals were made to crystallize their value at an optimum point in the asset life cycle.

The total gross current rent3 of the five properties is currently €6 million.

The overall operation was executed in line with IFRS fair value as defined by the independent real-estate expert. This confirms the reliability of Befimmo's real-estate asset valuations in these uncertain times. Based on investment value it generates an overall net capital gain of some €35 million. The global gross (initial) exit yield is 4.6% and the unleveraged internal rate of return (IRR) amounts to 6.0%.

The proceeds of the disposals will be used to finance ongoing development projects and ensure Befimmo's capacity for growth. The impact on the group's LTV ratio is -3.0% (in absolute terms, as at 30 September 2020). These transactions would bring the average weighted duration of leases4 to 7.3 years as at 30 September 2020 (from

7.1 years) and the occupancy rate5 to 95.4% (from 94.5%). The impact on EPRA earnings is estimated at -0.18 € per share on an annual basis.

Furthermore, the transactions also confirm investor appetite for the Brussels office market, and its resilience during times of crisis.

"These transactions clearly confirm the resilience of the Brussels office market, the quality of Befimmo's portfolio, and the capabilities of our teams." - Benoît De Blieck, Befimmo CEO.

_____

  1. A 99-year leasehold was granted on Guimard.
  2. A 99-year leasehold was granted on Schuman 3 and 11.
  3. The annualized total of the rents of current leases as at 30 September 2020, not taking account of rents under leases commencing after 30 September 2020.
  4. The ratio of (i) the sum of the gross current rents from lease agreements for each lease of properties available for lease multiplied by their respective remaining duration as at 30 September 2020 to their next break and (ii) the total gross current rent from lease agreements of properties available for lease.
  5. The ratio between the estimated rental value of space occupied at 30 September 2020 and the total estimated rental value of properties available for lease.

1

Brussels periphery

Leopold district,

Leopold district,

Leopold district,

Leopold district,

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

Brussels CBD

Multi-tenant

Multi-tenant

Multi-tenant

Multi-tenant

Multi-tenant

In portfolio since:

In portfolio since:

In portfolio since:

In portfolio since:

In portfolio since:

2000

2001

2006

2001

1998

Renovated in:

Redeveloped in:

Redeveloped in:

Renovated in:

Renovated in:

2000

2017

2010

2001

2004

Occupancy rate:

Occupancy rate:

Occupancy rate:

Occupancy rate:

Occupancy rate:

99.1%

46.0%

98.6%

68.9%

92.8%

Owner:

Owner:

Owner:

Owner:

Owner:

Befimmo

Befimmo

Fedimmo

Befimmo

Befimmo

wholly-owned

subsidiary of

Befimmo

.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 13:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEFIMMO SA
08:15aBEFIMMO SA : Asset rotat
PU
12/24BEFIMMO SA : Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy
AQ
12/21BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
12/16BEFIMMO SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/14BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
12/09BEFIMMO : CDP report 2020
PU
12/07BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
12/03BEFIMMO SA : Transparancy declaration
PU
12/03BEFIMMO SA : Transparency declaration
AQ
12/03BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 135 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2020 83,1 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2020 1 176 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 6,94%
Capitalization 986 M 1 202 M 1 199 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BEFIMMO SA
Duration : Period :
Befimmo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFIMMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,17 €
Last Close Price 36,45 €
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît de Blieck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alain Devos Chairman
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Carlier Chief Financial Officer
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEFIMMO SA-32.62%1 202
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)20.94%62 900
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.77%38 503
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.00%23 548
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.03%21 442
SEGRO PLC5.86%15 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ