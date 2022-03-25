Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo SA: Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of 26 April 2022

03/25/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Shareholders of Befimmo SA are invited to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 26 April 2022 as from 10.30 AM at the following address: Quatuor, tower C, Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 4, 1000 Brussels (parking : rue Frère-Orban, 5, 1000 Brussels).

The Meeting will also be broadcasted live as set out in the invitation. Shareholders that participate remotely will only be able to exercise their voting rights by correspondence or by proxy.

All documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company’s website (www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings):

  • agenda;
  • proxy;
  • correspondence vote form.

The practical formalities of participation in the Meeting are described in the agenda.

As of today the Annual Financial Report 2021 is available on the Company’s website (https://www.befimmo.be/en/annual-financial-report-2021).


Read the full press release here: 

Attachment


Jean-Philip Vroninks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vincent H. Querton Chairman
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Aminata Kaké Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
