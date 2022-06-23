Befimmo SA: New CFO

Press release

23 June 2022 | 5.40 PM

BEFIMMO APPOINTS NEW

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Befimmo is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Berlamont as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Berlamont will join the team on 1 September 2022 and will also be a member of Befimmo's Executive Committee.

Philippe Berlamont holds a commercial engineering degree from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (ULB). After starting his career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen and then at Deloitte, he turned to the real estate and construction sector, in which he has been active for more than 10 years. Mr Berlamont was Director of Finance

Controlling at CFE for 7 years before becoming Chief Financial Officer of Willemen Groep, the largest family-owned construction group in Belgium.

Jean-PhilipVroninks, CEO of Befimmo, comments: "I am delighted with the arrival of Philippe Berlamont as the new CFO of Befimmo. His knowledge of the real estate sector and his financial expertise will be major assets for the development of Befimmo".

About Befimmo:

Befimmo is a real-estate investor, operator and developer and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on offices and mixed-use buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality and performant portfolio is located in growing BeLux city centres.

Befimmo aims to create, manage and build thriving work & life environments and animate communities for a sustainable future. Our ambition is to create and operate high-quality,mixed-use projects in growing economic, academic and research hubs in BeLux. Our in-house coworking partner Silversquare and our partnership with Sparks will allow us to deliver tailor-made coworking spaces and meeting venues. We want to accompany our clients throughout their real estate journey, offering them an ultimate experience, as a one-stop-shop they can entrust with all their needs and expectations in terms of work and living space.

Befimmo's value creation priority is about offering integrated hybrid, sustainable work & life solutions answering to the major trends shaping the world of tomorrow. ESG criteria have become a natural extension to this strategy and drives us towards innovation.

Its portfolio is worth about €2.8 billion and comprises 60 offices and mixed-use buildings and 8 coworking spaces (as at 31 December 2021).