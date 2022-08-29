Befimmo SA: Reopening acceptance period

Press release
BEFIMMO ANNOUNCES THE REOPENING OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR THE VOLUNTARY UNCONDITIONAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY ALEXANDRITE MONNET BELGIAN BIDCO
Befimmo announces today the reopening by Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA (the "Bidder"), an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield's real estate private funds, of its unconditional tender offer in cash filled on 25 February 2022 to acquire all shares of Befimmo SA (Euronext Brussels: BEFB) ("Befimmo") at a price of €47.50 per share (the "Offer").
The new acceptance period will start on Monday 29 August 2022 at 9.00am CET and close on Friday 16 September 2022 at 5.00pm. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer may tender their shares during this period.
The results of the subsequent acceptance period will be announced on or around 23 September 2022. The offer price for shares tendered during the subsequent acceptance period will be made payable on or around 7 October 2022.
The Prospectus (including the response memorandum and the acceptance form), approved in French and translated in Dutch and English, is available on the following websites:
Hard copies may be obtained free of charge at the counters of BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, the Paying Agent Bank, or ordered via telephone on +32 2 433 41 13.
It is reminded that:
-
Following a careful evaluation of the terms of the Offer and the prospectus consistent with its fiduciary duties, in the response memorandum, Befimmo's Board of Directors confirmed its unanimous support for the Offer and recommended to shareholders to tender their shares to the Offer;
-
During the initial acceptance period, 79.86% of the shares of Befimmo were tendered to the Offer. Taking into account the treasury shares held by Befimmo, the Bidder now controls a total of 84.94% of the shares of Befimmo.
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute and shall not be considered as constituting, an offer to the public to acquire, sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to sell, buy or subscribe, the shares of Befimmo, in any jurisdiction. The Offer will only be made on the basis of the prospectus that has been approved in accordance with the Belgian law of April 1st, 2007 on takeover bids. No steps will be taken to enable a public takeover bid in any jurisdiction other than in Belgium. Neither this press release nor any other information relating to the matters contained herein may be distributed in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations of such jurisdiction.
About Befimmo:
Befimmo is a real-estate investor, operator and developer and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on offices and mixed-use buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality and performant portfolio is located in growing BeLux city centres.
Befimmo aims to create, manage and build thriving work & life environments and animate communities for a sustainable future. Our ambition is to create and operate high-quality,mixed-use projects in growing economic, academic and research hubs in BeLux. Our in house coworking partner Silversquare and our partnership with Sparks will allow us to deliver tailor-made coworking spaces and meeting venues. We want to accompany our clients throughout their real estate journey, offering them anultimate experience, as a one-stop-shop they can entrust with all their needs and expectations in terms of work and living space.
Befimmo's value creation priority is about offering integrated hybrid, sustainable work & life solutions answering to the major trends shaping the world of tomorrow. ESG criteria have become a natural extension to this strategy and drives us towards innovation.
Its portfolio is worth about €2.8 billion (as at 31st March 2022) and comprises 60 offices and mixed-use buildings and 9 coworking spaces.
