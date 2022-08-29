Befimmo SA: Reopening acceptance period

Press release

Regulated information

29 August 2022 | 08.45 AM

BEFIMMO ANNOUNCES THE REOPENING OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR THE VOLUNTARY UNCONDITIONAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY ALEXANDRITE MONNET BELGIAN BIDCO

Befimmo SA

Public Limited Company

Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law

Cantersteen 47, 1000 Brussels

0455.835.167

Befimmo announces today the reopening by Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA (the "Bidder"), an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield's real estate private funds, of its unconditional tender offer in cash filled on 25 February 2022 to acquire all shares of Befimmo SA (Euronext Brussels: BEFB) ("Befimmo") at a price of €47.50 per share (the "Offer").

The new acceptance period will start on Monday 29 August 2022 at 9.00am CET and close on Friday 16 September 2022 at 5.00pm. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer may tender their shares during this period.

The results of the subsequent acceptance period will be announced on or around 23 September 2022. The offer price for shares tendered during the subsequent acceptance period will be made payable on or around 7 October 2022.

The Prospectus (including the response memorandum and the acceptance form), approved in French and translated in Dutch and English, is available on the following websites:

Hard copies may be obtained free of charge at the counters of BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, the Paying Agent Bank, or ordered via telephone on +32 2 433 41 13.

It is reminded that: