Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Befimmo SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
47.40 EUR    0.00%
03:01aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening acceptance period
PU
02:46aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening of the acceptance period for the takeover offer
GL
02:45aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening of the acceptance period for the takeover offer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo SA: Reopening acceptance period

08/29/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Regulated information

29 August 2022 | 08.45 AM

BEFIMMO ANNOUNCES THE REOPENING OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR THE VOLUNTARY UNCONDITIONAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY ALEXANDRITE MONNET BELGIAN BIDCO

Befimmo SA

Public Limited Company

Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law

Cantersteen 47, 1000 Brussels

0455.835.167

Befimmo announces today the reopening by Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA (the "Bidder"), an entity fully controlled by one of Brookfield's real estate private funds, of its unconditional tender offer in cash filled on 25 February 2022 to acquire all shares of Befimmo SA (Euronext Brussels: BEFB) ("Befimmo") at a price of €47.50 per share (the "Offer").

The new acceptance period will start on Monday 29 August 2022 at 9.00am CET and close on Friday 16 September 2022 at 5.00pm. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer may tender their shares during this period.

The results of the subsequent acceptance period will be announced on or around 23 September 2022. The offer price for shares tendered during the subsequent acceptance period will be made payable on or around 7 October 2022.

The Prospectus (including the response memorandum and the acceptance form), approved in French and translated in Dutch and English, is available on the following websites:

Hard copies may be obtained free of charge at the counters of BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, the Paying Agent Bank, or ordered via telephone on +32 2 433 41 13.

It is reminded that:

  • Following a careful evaluation of the terms of the Offer and the prospectus consistent with its fiduciary duties, in the response memorandum, Befimmo's Board of Directors confirmed its unanimous support for the Offer and recommended to shareholders to tender their shares to the Offer;
  • During the initial acceptance period, 79.86% of the shares of Befimmo were tendered to the Offer. Taking into account the treasury shares held by Befimmo, the Bidder now controls a total of 84.94% of the shares of Befimmo.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute and shall not be considered as constituting, an offer to the public to acquire, sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to sell, buy or subscribe, the shares of Befimmo, in any jurisdiction. The Offer will only be made on the basis of the prospectus that has been approved in accordance with the Belgian law of April 1st, 2007 on takeover bids. No steps will be taken to enable a public takeover bid in any jurisdiction other than in Belgium. Neither this press release nor any other information relating to the matters contained herein may be distributed in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations of such jurisdiction.

About Befimmo:

Befimmo is a real-estate investor, operator and developer and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on offices and mixed-use buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality and performant portfolio is located in growing BeLux city centres.

Befimmo aims to create, manage and build thriving work & life environments and animate communities for a sustainable future. Our ambition is to create and operate high-quality,mixed-use projects in growing economic, academic and research hubs in BeLux. Our in house coworking partner Silversquare and our partnership with Sparks will allow us to deliver tailor-made coworking spaces and meeting venues. We want to accompany our clients throughout their real estate journey, offering them anultimate experience, as a one-stop-shop they can entrust with all their needs and expectations in terms of work and living space.

Befimmo's value creation priority is about offering integrated hybrid, sustainable work & life solutions answering to the major trends shaping the world of tomorrow. ESG criteria have become a natural extension to this strategy and drives us towards innovation.

Its portfolio is worth about €2.8 billion (as at 31st March 2022) and comprises 60 offices and mixed-use buildings and 9 coworking spaces.

Befimmo SA

Isaline Van den Berghe | Investor Relations Officer

Cantersteen 47 Kantersteen | 1000 Brussels

T: +32 2 679 38 08 | i.vandenberghe@befimmo.be| www.befimmo.be

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEFIMMO SA
03:01aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening acceptance period
PU
02:46aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening of the acceptance period for the takeover offer
GL
02:45aBEFIMMO SA : Reopening of the acceptance period for the takeover offer
AQ
08/04BEFIMMO SA : Transparancy declaration
PU
08/03BEFIMMO SA : Transparency declaration
GL
08/02BEFIMMO SA : Transparancy declaration
PU
08/02BEFIMMO SA : Transparancy declaration
PU
08/02BEFIMMO SA : Transparency declarations
GL
08/02BEFIMMO SA : Transparency declarations
AQ
08/01BEFIMMO SA : Transparency declaration
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 122 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 58,8 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 203 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 1 280 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
EV / Sales 2023 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BEFIMMO SA
Duration : Period :
Befimmo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFIMMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,40 €
Average target price 49,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Philip Vroninks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vincent H. Querton Chairman
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Aminata Kaké Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEFIMMO SA40.44%1 279
EQUINIX, INC.-20.70%61 088
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.35%43 175
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-29.17%36 004
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-29.14%25 781
W. P. CAREY INC.4.49%16 538