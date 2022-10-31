Befimmo SA: Transparancy declaration

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 27 October 2022, a transparency declaration from Brookfield. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration threshold of 95% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below.
1. Voting rights
Previous
After
declaration
the transaction
Number of
Number of
% voting rights calculated
voting rights
voting rights
on the basis of the total
number of voting rights
(28,445,971)
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to
Not linked to
securities
securities
securities
securities
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
0
BPG Holdings Group Inc.
0
BPGH New Subco Inc.
0
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
0
BPGH Sub Inc.
0
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
0
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
0
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
0
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
0
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
0
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S. à r.l
0
Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA
22 718 167
26 121 884
91.83%
Befimmo SIRP SA
1 442 476
1 442
476
5.07%
Subtotal
24 160 643
27 564 360
96.90%
TOTAL
27 564 360
0
96.90%
0.00%
The total number of voting rights is 27,564,360 (96.90%).
Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on
28 October 2022, a transparency declaration from AG. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration threshold of 3% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below.
1. Voting rights
Previous
After
declaration
the transaction
Number of
Number of
% voting rights calculated
voting rights
voting rights
on the basis of the total
number of voting rights
(28,445,971)
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to
Not linked to
securities
securities
securities
securities
0
0
0.00%
20 706
0
0.00%
995 609
0
0.00%
1 016 315
0
0.00%
TOTAL
0
0.00%
The total number of voting rights is 0 (0.00%).
Shareholding of Befimmo SA
Following this transaction Befimmo's shareholding is composed as follows:
Number of shares
Based on the transparency
declarations or based on
(declared) the day of
(in %)
the information received
the statement
from the shareholder
Declarants
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
27 564 360
21.10.2022
96.90%
of which Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA
26 121 884
21.10.2022
91.83%
of which Befimmo SA (own shares)
1 442 476
21.10.2022
5.07%
Other shareholders under the statutory threshold
881 611
21.10.2022
3.10%
Total
28 445 971
100%
About Befimmo:
Befimmo is a real-estate investor and operator and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on office buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality portfolio is located in Brussels, the main Belgian towns and cities, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is worth about €2.9 billion and comprises 60 office buildings and 10 coworking spaces.
Befimmo aims to create environments where people can work, meet, share and live. We are a facilitator of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and their teams. In partnership with our specialised subsidiary Silversquare, we operate coworking spaces and are jointly developing a Belux network of flexible workspaces. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop that offers organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and their teams different office combinations fully in line with their needs and provides the full range of solutions for tomorrow's hybrid work environment.
As an organisation that is human and responsible, we offer inspiring spaces and related services and facilities, in sustainable buildings. Our three commitments - 'Provide and Rethink Workspaces', 'Transform Cities' and 'Be Responsible' - form the basis of the integrated CSR ambitions summarised in our 2030 Action Plan.