Befimmo SA: Transparancy declaration

Press release Regulated information 31 October 2022 | 5.40 PM Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 27 October 2022, a transparency declaration from Brookfield. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration threshold of 95% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below. 1. Voting rights Previous After declaration the transaction Number of Number of % voting rights calculated voting rights voting rights on the basis of the total number of voting rights (28,445,971) Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked to securities securities securities securities Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 BPG Holdings Group Inc. 0 BPGH New Subco Inc. 0 BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. 0 BPGH Sub Inc. 0 BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. 0 BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited 0 BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited 0 BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. 0 BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. 0 Alexandrite Master LuxCo S. à r.l 0 Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA 22 718 167 26 121 884 91.83% Befimmo SIRP SA 1 442 476 1 442 476 5.07% Subtotal 24 160 643 27 564 360 96.90% TOTAL 27 564 360 0 96.90% 0.00% The total number of voting rights is 27,564,360 (96.90%). The notification established can be consulted on the website of Befimmo (https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/transparency-declarations).

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 28 October 2022, a transparency declaration from AG. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration threshold of 3% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below. 1. Voting rights Previous After declaration the transaction Number of Number of % voting rights calculated voting rights voting rights on the basis of the total number of voting rights (28,445,971) Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked to securities securities securities securities 0 0 0.00% 20 706 0 0.00% 995 609 0 0.00% 1 016 315 0 0.00% TOTAL 0 0.00% The total number of voting rights is 0 (0.00%). Shareholding of Befimmo SA Following this transaction Befimmo's shareholding is composed as follows: Number of shares Based on the transparency declarations or based on (declared) the day of (in %) the information received the statement from the shareholder Declarants Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 27 564 360 21.10.2022 96.90% of which Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA 26 121 884 21.10.2022 91.83% of which Befimmo SA (own shares) 1 442 476 21.10.2022 5.07% Other shareholders under the statutory threshold 881 611 21.10.2022 3.10% Total 28 445 971 100%