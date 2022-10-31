Advanced search
    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:42 2022-10-31 am EDT
47.40 EUR   +0.21%
Befimmo SA: Transparancy declaration

10/31/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Press release

Regulated information

31 October 2022 | 5.40 PM

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 27 October 2022, a transparency declaration from Brookfield. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration threshold of 95% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below.

1. Voting rights

Previous

After

declaration

the transaction

Number of

Number of

% voting rights calculated

voting rights

voting rights

on the basis of the total

number of voting rights

(28,445,971)

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked to

securities

securities

securities

securities

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

0

BPG Holdings Group Inc.

0

BPGH New Subco Inc.

0

BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.

0

BPGH Sub Inc.

0

BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.

0

BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited

0

BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited

0

BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.

0

BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.

0

Alexandrite Master LuxCo S. à r.l

0

Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA

22 718 167

26 121 884

91.83%

Befimmo SIRP SA

1 442 476

1 442

476

5.07%

Subtotal

24 160 643

27 564 360

96.90%

TOTAL

27 564 360

0

96.90%

0.00%

The total number of voting rights is 27,564,360 (96.90%).

The notification established can be consulted on the website of Befimmo (https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/transparency-declarations).

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on

28 October 2022, a transparency declaration from AG. This declaration was done following the downward crossing of the declaration threshold of 3% on 21 October 2022. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below.

1. Voting rights

Previous

After

declaration

the transaction

Number of

Number of

% voting rights calculated

voting rights

voting rights

on the basis of the total

number of voting rights

(28,445,971)

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked to

securities

securities

securities

securities

0

0

0.00%

20 706

0

0.00%

995 609

0

0.00%

1 016 315

0

0.00%

TOTAL

0

0.00%

The total number of voting rights is 0 (0.00%).

Shareholding of Befimmo SA

Following this transaction Befimmo's shareholding is composed as follows:

Number of shares

Based on the transparency

declarations or based on

(declared) the day of

(in %)

the information received

the statement

from the shareholder

Declarants

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

27 564 360

21.10.2022

96.90%

of which Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA

26 121 884

21.10.2022

91.83%

of which Befimmo SA (own shares)

1 442 476

21.10.2022

5.07%

Other shareholders under the statutory threshold

881 611

21.10.2022

3.10%

Total

28 445 971

100%

About Befimmo:

Befimmo is a real-estate investor and operator and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on office buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality portfolio is located in Brussels, the main Belgian towns and cities, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is worth about €2.9 billion and comprises 60 office buildings and 10 coworking spaces.

Befimmo aims to create environments where people can work, meet, share and live. We are a facilitator of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and their teams. In partnership with our specialised subsidiary Silversquare, we operate coworking spaces and are jointly developing a Belux network of flexible workspaces. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop that offers organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and their teams different office combinations fully in line with their needs and provides the full range of solutions for tomorrow's hybrid work environment.

As an organisation that is human and responsible, we offer inspiring spaces and related services and facilities, in sustainable buildings. Our three commitments - 'Provide and Rethink Workspaces', 'Transform Cities' and 'Be Responsible' - form the basis of the integrated CSR ambitions summarised in our 2030 Action Plan.

Befimmo SA

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
