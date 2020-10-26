Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Press release

Regulated information

26 October 2020 | 05.40 PM

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 9,391 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 19 October 2020 to 23 October 2020. In the same period Befimmo sold 12,982 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Repurchase of shares Date Number of Total amount (€) Average price Lowest price (€) Highest price (€) shares (€) 19-Oct.-20 50 1 805.00 36.10 36.10 36.10 20-Oct.-20 2 300 84 157.00 36.59 36.30 37.05 21-Oct.-20 2 500 90 875.00 36.35 36.10 36.70 22-Oct.-20 2 450 88 665.50 36.19 35.90 36.55 23-Oct.-20 2 091 75 777.84 36.24 35.95 36.55 Total 9 391 341 280.34 - - - Sale of shares Date Number of Total amount (€) Average price Lowest price (€) Highest price (€) shares (€) 19-Oct.-20 8 129 296 139.47 36.43 36.05 36.80 20-Oct.-20 1 955 71 689.85 36.67 36.50 37.10 21-Oct.-20 45 1 656.00 36.80 36.80 36.80 22-Oct.-20 1 750 63 647.50 36.37 36.05 36.65 23-Oct.-20 1 103 40 226.41 36.47 36.20 36.65 Total 12 982 473 359.23 - - -

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period was 16,145 shares.