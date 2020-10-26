Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 12:38:49 pm
35.525 EUR   -2.67%
12:50pBEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
12:41pBEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
10/22BEFIMMO : Presentation - Kempen virtual roadshow
PU
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

10/26/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Press release

Regulated information

26 October 2020 | 05.40 PM

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 9,391 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 19 October 2020 to 23 October 2020. In the same period Befimmo sold 12,982 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Repurchase of shares

Date

Number of

Total amount (€)

Average price

Lowest price (€)

Highest price (€)

shares

(€)

19-Oct.-20

50

1 805.00

36.10

36.10

36.10

20-Oct.-20

2 300

84 157.00

36.59

36.30

37.05

21-Oct.-20

2 500

90 875.00

36.35

36.10

36.70

22-Oct.-20

2 450

88 665.50

36.19

35.90

36.55

23-Oct.-20

2 091

75 777.84

36.24

35.95

36.55

Total

9 391

341 280.34

-

-

-

Sale of shares

Date

Number of

Total amount (€)

Average price

Lowest price (€)

Highest price (€)

shares

(€)

19-Oct.-20

8 129

296 139.47

36.43

36.05

36.80

20-Oct.-20

1 955

71 689.85

36.67

36.50

37.10

21-Oct.-20

45

1 656.00

36.80

36.80

36.80

22-Oct.-20

1 750

63 647.50

36.37

36.05

36.65

23-Oct.-20

1 103

40 226.41

36.47

36.20

36.65

Total

12 982

473 359.23

-

-

-

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period was 16,145 shares.

.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 16:49:02 UTC

