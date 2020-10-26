Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Press release
Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 9,391 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 19 October 2020 to 23 October 2020. In the same period Befimmo sold 12,982 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:
|
|
|
Repurchase of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Total amount (€)
|
Average price
|
Lowest price (€)
|
Highest price (€)
|
|
shares
|
|
(€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Oct.-20
|
50
|
1 805.00
|
36.10
|
36.10
|
36.10
|
20-Oct.-20
|
2 300
|
84 157.00
|
36.59
|
36.30
|
37.05
|
21-Oct.-20
|
2 500
|
90 875.00
|
36.35
|
36.10
|
36.70
|
22-Oct.-20
|
2 450
|
88 665.50
|
36.19
|
35.90
|
36.55
|
23-Oct.-20
|
2 091
|
75 777.84
|
36.24
|
35.95
|
36.55
|
Total
|
9 391
|
341 280.34
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Sale of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Total amount (€)
|
Average price
|
Lowest price (€)
|
Highest price (€)
|
|
shares
|
|
(€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Oct.-20
|
8 129
|
296 139.47
|
36.43
|
36.05
|
36.80
|
20-Oct.-20
|
1 955
|
71 689.85
|
36.67
|
36.50
|
37.10
|
21-Oct.-20
|
45
|
1 656.00
|
36.80
|
36.80
|
36.80
|
22-Oct.-20
|
1 750
|
63 647.50
|
36.37
|
36.05
|
36.65
|
23-Oct.-20
|
1 103
|
40 226.41
|
36.47
|
36.20
|
36.65
|
Total
|
12 982
|
473 359.23
|
-
|
-
|
-
The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period was 16,145 shares.
