Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Press release

Regulated information 19 July 2021 | 5.40 PM

Repurchase and sale of shares in the context

of the liquidity contract

Period from 12 July 2021 to 16 July 2021

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 15,697 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 12 July 2021 to 16 July 2021. In the same period Befimmo sold 10,000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Date Number of Average price Highest price Lowest price Total amount shares (€) (€) (€) (€) July 12, 2021 728 36.16 36.20 36.10 26 324.48 July 13, 2021 2 400 36.43 36.60 36.25 87 432.00 July 14, 2021 4 872 35.91 36.20 35.55 174 953.52 July 15, 2021 3 000 35.65 35.90 35.35 106 950.00 July 16, 2021 4 697 35.53 35.75 35.35 166 884.41 Total 15 697 - - - 562 544.41 Sale of shares Date Number of Average price Highest price Lowest price Total amount shares (€) (€) (€) (€) July 12, 2021 4 200 36.43 36.75 36.10 153 006.00 July 13, 2021 200 36.75 36.75 36.75 7 350.00 July 14, 2021 1 600 36.11 36.15 36.10 57 776.00 July 15, 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 July 16, 2021 4 000 35.61 35.80 35.45 142 440.00 Total 10 000 - - - 360 572.00

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period is 22,971 shares. On 16 July 2021, Befimmo owns 1,416,499 own shares out of 28,445,971 issued shares (or 4.98%).