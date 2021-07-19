Log in
07/19 11:35:15 am
34.85 EUR   -1.97%
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

07/19/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Press release

Regulated information 19 July 2021 | 5.40 PM

Repurchase and sale of shares in the context

of the liquidity contract

Period from 12 July 2021 to 16 July 2021

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 15,697 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 12 July 2021 to 16 July 2021. In the same period Befimmo sold 10,000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Repurchase of shares

Date

Number of

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total amount

shares

(€)

(€)

(€)

(€)

July 12, 2021

728

36.16

36.20

36.10

26 324.48

July 13, 2021

2 400

36.43

36.60

36.25

87 432.00

July 14, 2021

4 872

35.91

36.20

35.55

174 953.52

July 15, 2021

3 000

35.65

35.90

35.35

106 950.00

July 16, 2021

4 697

35.53

35.75

35.35

166 884.41

Total

15 697

-

-

-

562 544.41

Sale of

shares

Date

Number of

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total amount

shares

(€)

(€)

(€)

(€)

July 12, 2021

4 200

36.43

36.75

36.10

153 006.00

July 13, 2021

200

36.75

36.75

36.75

7 350.00

July 14, 2021

1 600

36.11

36.15

36.10

57 776.00

July 15, 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

July 16, 2021

4 000

35.61

35.80

35.45

142 440.00

Total

10 000

-

-

-

360 572.00

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period is 22,971 shares. On 16 July 2021, Befimmo owns 1,416,499 own shares out of 28,445,971 issued shares (or 4.98%).

Befimmo is a real-estate investor and operator and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on office buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality portfolio is located in Brussels, the main Belgian towns and cities, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is worth about €2.7 billion and comprises 63 office buildings and 7 coworking spaces.

Befimmo aims to create environments where people can work, meet, share and live. We are a facilitator of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and their teams. In partnership with our specialised subsidiary Silversquare, we operate coworking spaces and are jointly developing a Belux network of flexible workspaces. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop that offers organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and their teams different office combinations fully in line with their needs and provides the full range of solutions for tomorrow's hybrid work environment.

As an organisation that is human and responsible, we offer inspiring spaces and related services and facilities, in sustainable buildings. Our three commitments - 'Provide and Rethink Workspaces', 'Transform Cities' and 'Be Responsible' - form the basis of the integrated CSR ambitions summarised in our 2030 Action Plan.

Contact:

Befimmo SA

Caroline Kerremans | Head of IR & Communication

Chaussée de Wavre 1945 - 1160 Bruxelles | 1945 Waversesteenweg - 1160 Brussel Tel.: +32(0)2 679 38 60 | c.kerremans@befimmo.be | www.befimmo.be

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
