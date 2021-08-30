Log in
08/30 11:35:13 am
34.8 EUR   -0.14%
11:52aBEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
08/23BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
08/09BEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
AQ
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

08/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Press release

Regulated information

30 August 2021 | 5.40 PM

Repurchase and sale of shares in the context

of the liquidity contract

Period from 23 August 2021 to 27 August 2021

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 11,096 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 23 August 2021 to 27 August 2021. In the same period Befimmo sold 9,523 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Repurchase of shares

Date

Number of

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total amount

shares

(€)

(€)

(€)

(€)

August 23, 2021

2 946

35.12

35.45

34.80

103 463.52

August 24, 2021

2 580

34.63

34.80

34.55

89 345.40

August 25, 2021

4 571

34.35

34.70

34.00

157 013.85

August 26, 2021

999

34.13

34.20

34.00

34 095.87

August 27, 2021

0

0

0

0

0.00

Total

11 096

-

-

-

383 918.64

Sale of

shares

Date

Number of

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total amount

shares

(€)

(€)

(€)

(€)

August 23, 2021

1 686

35.32

35.55

35.10

59 549.52

August 24, 2021

1 400

34.73

34.80

34.65

48 622.00

August 25, 2021

1 342

34.65

34.75

34.40

46 500.30

August 26, 2021

1 200

34.20

34.25

34.15

41 040.00

August 27, 2021

3 895

34.62

35.05

34.25

134 844.90

Total

9 523

-

-

-

330 556.72

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period is 25,566 shares. On 27 August 2021, Befimmo owns 1,419,094 own shares out of 28,445,971 issued shares (or 4.99%).

Befimmo is a real-estate investor and operator and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on office buildings and coworking spaces, our high-quality portfolio is located in Brussels, the main Belgian towns and cities, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is worth about €2.7 billion and comprises 63 office buildings and 7 coworking spaces.

Befimmo aims to create environments where people can work, meet, share and live. We are a facilitator of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and their teams. In partnership with our specialised subsidiary Silversquare, we operate coworking spaces and are jointly developing a Belux network of flexible workspaces. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop that offers organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and their teams different office combinations fully in line with their needs and provides the full range of solutions for tomorrow's hybrid work environment.

As an organisation that is human and responsible, we offer inspiring spaces and related services and facilities, in sustainable buildings. Our three commitments - 'Provide and Rethink Workspaces', 'Transform Cities' and 'Be Responsible' - form the basis of the integrated CSR ambitions summarised in our 2030 Action Plan.

Contact:

Befimmo SA

Caroline Kerremans | Head of IR & Communication

Chaussée de Wavre 1945 - 1160 Bruxelles | 1945 Waversesteenweg - 1160 Brussel Tel.: +32(0)2 679 38 60 | c.kerremans@befimmo.be | www.befimmo.be

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
