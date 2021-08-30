Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Press release

Regulated information

30 August 2021 | 5.40 PM

Repurchase and sale of shares in the context

of the liquidity contract

Period from 23 August 2021 to 27 August 2021

This press release is published in application of the circular FSMA/2019_26 of 11 September 2019.

Within the framework of its liquidity program (see press release of 5 October 2020), Befimmo reports today the purchase of 11,096 shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 23 August 2021 to 27 August 2021. In the same period Befimmo sold 9,523 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the equity transactions during the period:

Repurchase of shares

Date Number of Average price Highest price Lowest price Total amount shares (€) (€) (€) (€) August 23, 2021 2 946 35.12 35.45 34.80 103 463.52 August 24, 2021 2 580 34.63 34.80 34.55 89 345.40 August 25, 2021 4 571 34.35 34.70 34.00 157 013.85 August 26, 2021 999 34.13 34.20 34.00 34 095.87 August 27, 2021 0 0 0 0 0.00 Total 11 096 - - - 383 918.64 Sale of shares Date Number of Average price Highest price Lowest price Total amount shares (€) (€) (€) (€) August 23, 2021 1 686 35.32 35.55 35.10 59 549.52 August 24, 2021 1 400 34.73 34.80 34.65 48 622.00 August 25, 2021 1 342 34.65 34.75 34.40 46 500.30 August 26, 2021 1 200 34.20 34.25 34.15 41 040.00 August 27, 2021 3 895 34.62 35.05 34.25 134 844.90 Total 9 523 - - - 330 556.72

The balance held by Befimmo under the liquidity contract at the end of the period is 25,566 shares. On 27 August 2021, Befimmo owns 1,419,094 own shares out of 28,445,971 issued shares (or 4.99%).