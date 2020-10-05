Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Befimmo SA    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 11:45:40 am
38.625 EUR   +0.85%
11:50aBEFIMMO SA : liquidity contract
PU
11:42aBEFIMMO : Implementation of a liquidity contract
AQ
10/02BEFIMMO SA : closing of the Blue Tower transaction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befimmo SA: liquidity contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Press release

Regulated information

05 October 2020 | 05.40 PM

Befimmo announces that it has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the task of implementing a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels (Code ISIN BE0003678894). This agreement provides for the purchase and sale by Kepler Cheuvreux of Befimmo shares. Kepler Cheuvreux is acting in the name and on behalf of Befimmo and within the framework of a discretionary mandate as authorised by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 April 2016.

In accordance with the conditions specified by this General Meeting, the purchase price may not be less than 85% nor more than 115% of the closing price the day before the date of the transaction. This programme will start on 6 October 2020 for an indefinite period.

To implement the programme, Befimmo is making €2 million available to Kepler Cheuvreux.

The purpose of the liquidity contract is to support the liquidity of the Befimmo shares listed on Euronext Brussels.

Weekly reports will be provided on the transactions by means of press releases published on the Befimmo website: https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications?type=21.

.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEFIMMO SA
11:50aBEFIMMO SA : liquidity contract
PU
11:42aBEFIMMO : Implementation of a liquidity contract
AQ
10/02BEFIMMO SA : closing of the Blue Tower transaction
PU
10/02CLOSING OF THE BLUE TOWER TRANSACTIO : Befimmo grants a 99-year leasehold on the..
AQ
08/10BEFIMMO NV : Toekenning van een erfpacht van 99 jaar op de Blue Tower
PU
08/10BEFIMMO SA : Octroi d'une emphytéose de 99 ans sur la Blue Tower
PU
08/10BEFIMMO SA : Granting of a 99-year leasehold on the Blue Tower
AQ
07/28BEFIMMO : Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020
PU
07/24BEFIMMO : Presentation - Halfyearly results 2020
PU
07/24BEFIMMO SA : Half-Yearly Financial Report – 24.07.2020 | 8.00 AM
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 140 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2020 42,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 237 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 7,43%
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 214 M 1 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BEFIMMO SA
Duration : Period :
Befimmo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFIMMO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,67 €
Last Close Price 38,30 €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît de Blieck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alain Devos Chairman
Martine Rorif Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Carlier Chief Financial Officer
Ludovic Wendel Manager-Information Technology Program
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEFIMMO SA-29.21%1 214
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)33.29%68 897
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.73%40 174
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.27%22 034
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.94%20 772
SEGRO PLC6.55%14 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group