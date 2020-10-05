Befimmo SA: liquidity contract

Press release

05 October 2020 | 05.40 PM

Befimmo announces that it has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the task of implementing a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels (Code ISIN BE0003678894). This agreement provides for the purchase and sale by Kepler Cheuvreux of Befimmo shares. Kepler Cheuvreux is acting in the name and on behalf of Befimmo and within the framework of a discretionary mandate as authorised by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 April 2016.

In accordance with the conditions specified by this General Meeting, the purchase price may not be less than 85% nor more than 115% of the closing price the day before the date of the transaction. This programme will start on 6 October 2020 for an indefinite period.

To implement the programme, Befimmo is making €2 million available to Kepler Cheuvreux.

The purpose of the liquidity contract is to support the liquidity of the Befimmo shares listed on Euronext Brussels.

Weekly reports will be provided on the transactions by means of press releases published on the Befimmo website: https://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications?type=21.