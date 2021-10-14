Log in
    BEFB   BE0003678894

BEFIMMO SA

(BEFB)
Befimmo : welcomes N-SIDE to the "Esprit Courbevoie" project in Louvain-la-Neuve

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Befimmo is delighted to welcome N-SIDE to the future offices of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project in Louvain-la-Neuve. In February 2021 Befimmo acquiredthe office building of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project, in state of future completion. This office building, showcasing Befimmo's hybrid offer, entails 4,300 m² of office space, now fully let to N-SIDE, and 4,000 m² of Silversquare coworking space.

The building is characterised by a very exceptional location in the unique and innovative university zone (UCLouvain), close to the city centre with direct access to the station and the Brussels-Luxembourg motorway. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2023.

The Courbevoie office building adequately matches the needs of N-SIDE: "As a fast-growing company, the well-being of our employees is key. Besides the large office space, the location in a green environment at a walking distance from the city center and close to public transportation allows us to offer an improved work-life balance for our teams. The presence of a coworking space in the building offers us additional flexibility and creates a dynamic in the building. For N-SIDE, the office should be a space where people spend time together, share a strong culture, a sense of belonging to stimulate creativity and fulfilment. We are firmly convinced that Courbevoie is the right place for us." explains Maud Larochette - CEO ad interim, CFO and HR Director at N-SIDE.

The project has a BREEAM " Very Good " certification.

BNP Paribas Real Estate managed the transaction between both parties.

About Befimmo

Befimmo is a real-estate investor and operator and a Belgian Real-Estate Investment Trust (SIR-GVV). Focused on office buildings, meeting centres and coworking spaces, our high-quality portfolio is located in Brussels, the main Belgian towns and cities, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is worth about €2.7 billion and comprises 63 office buildings and 8 coworking spaces.

Befimmo aims to create environments where people can work, meet, share and live. We are a facilitator of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and their teams. In partnership with our specialised subsidiary Silversquare, we operate coworking spaces and are jointly developing a Belux network of flexible workspaces. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop that offers organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs and their teams different office combinations fully in line with their needs and provides the full range of solutions for tomorrow's hybrid work environment.

As an organisation that is human and responsible, we offer inspiring spaces and related services and facilities, in sustainable buildings. Our three commitments - 'Provide and Rethink Workspaces', 'Transform Cities' and 'Be Responsible' - form the basis of the integrated CSR ambitions summarised in our 2030 Action Plan.

About N-SIDE

N-SIDE is an innovative software consulting company in advanced analytics designing optimization solutions for Life Sciences and Energy management. From strategy down to operations, N-SIDE leverages the value of your data and business knowledge into decision-making power. Our cloud-based custom solutions use cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and powerful algorithms to solve the most complex industry challenges and turn them into opportunities. We empower organizations with agility and data-driven decisions to optimize processes and use resources wisely while efficiently managing risk and maximizing profits. We ensure our customers are ahead of the game! N-SIDE optimizes decisions of some of the largest companies around the world, across a vast range of industries: Pharmaceuticals, Power Exchanges, TSO's and DSO's, etc.

N-SIDE is ranked #5 in the Best Workplace™ of the Great Place to Work® Institute Belgium among companies with fewer than 500 employees. True to its commitment, N-SIDE intends to distinguish itself among companies where the will to work for a more sustainable world takes priority.

N-SIDE is a Certified B Corporation™. It means we meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency to balance purpose and profit.

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
