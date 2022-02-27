Beforepay : Appendix 4D and FY22 Half Year Report

For personal use only

Beforepay Group Limited

Appendix 4D - Half-year Report

1. Company details

Name of entity: Beforepay Group Limited ABN: 63 633 925 505 Reporting period: For the period ended 31 December 2021 Previous period: For the period ended 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

$ Revenues from ordinary activities up 511.5% to 5,954,893 Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Beforepay Group Limited up 485.8% to (19,628,494) Loss for the period attributable to the owners of Beforepay Group Limited up 485.8% to (19,628,494)

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

The loss for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $19,628,494 (31 December 2020: $3,350,486).

Refer to 'Review of operations' in the Directors' Report for further commentary on the results for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting Previous period period $ $ Net tangible assets per ordinary security (1.35) 0.07

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities have been excluded from the net tangible assets calculation.

The net tangible assets per ordinary share reported in the comparative period (31 December 2020) has been calculated based on 23,865,600 ordinary shares being on issue. This is the number of shares that would have been in existence at the end of that reporting period had the share split, which occurred during the current period, taken place as at

1 July 2020.

4. Dividends

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.