Beforepay : H1 FY22 Results Announcement

Beforepay Half-Year Results to 31 December 2021

Beforepay Group Limited

onlyASX Announcement (ASX: B4P) 28 February 2022

(All currency figures in Australian dollars. Certain financial metrics and information included throughout this presentation are not recognised under the Australian Accounting Standards and are classified as 'non-IFRS financial information'. See Glossary at the end of this document for definitions. Non-IFRS

usefigures are unaudited. Change percentages are calculated using unrounded figures and may differ slightly from a number calculated using rounded figures.)

Beforepay Group Limited (Beforepay or the Company) (ASX: B4P) has released its results for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (H1 FY22).

Beforepay improved across all key metrics in H1 FY22. Highlights include:

personal • Growth momentum continues with Pay advances of $132.0m up 563% relative to the half year IPO proceeds equalling $37.6m of cash. ended 31 December 2020 ("prior corresponding period" or "pcp"). • Net transaction loss % declined to 2.9% from 7.4% in pcp, driven by improvements in our proprietary, real time approval algorithms and enhanced limit management. • Net transaction margin % turned positive at 6.0% from -103.6%. This was achieved within 18 months of launch and proves the profitability of the model at the Net transaction margin line. • Strong adjusted balance sheet position to support continued growth with a cash position plus net

Strong top line momentum and the achievement of positive Net transaction margin in H1 FY22 provide support for continued investment in growth and steadily improving economics.

Beforepay CEO, Jamie Twiss, said, "Beforepay has delivered a strong performance for the first half of the year across all key metrics. In particular, I'm very pleased with our strong customer growth, our sharp

For $ (unless otherwise stated) H1 FY22 H1 FY21 Change Platform metrics Pay advances ($m) 132.0 19.9 563.3% Average pay advance ($) 241 124 94.3% Active users (no. users) 139,071 46,486 199.2% Platform metrics

decline in defaults relative to our half year in the 2021 fiscal year, and our positive unit economics." Overview

ACN 633 925 505

Suite 2, Level 6, 50 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW 2000