  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bega Cheese Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGA   AU000000BGA8

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

(BGA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 06:35:20 pm
4.59 AUD   -2.13%
05:59pBEGA CHEESE : Application for quotation of securities - BGA
PU
01:08aBEGA CHEESE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BGA
PU
03/01BEGA CHEESE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Bega Cheese : Application for quotation of securities - BGA

03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BGA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

57,973

25/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

81008358503

1.3

ASX issuer code

BGA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

In accordance with listing rule 3.10.3A these securities are intended to be immediately quoted on the ASX, therefore notification must be in the form of an Appendix 2A and an Appendix 3B is not required.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

An applicable ASIC instrument or class order

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

BGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

57,973

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 5.49120000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Price determined by a VWAP calculation based on the 5 day trading period up to 7 September 2021.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Shares issued to CEO and CFO under the FY2021 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

303,043,042

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BGAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

349,081

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bega Cheese Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 005 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
Net income 2022 52,8 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2022 364 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 91,7%
Technical analysis trends BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,69 AUD
Average target price 5,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul van Heerwaarden Chief Executive Officer
Peter Maxwell Findlay Chief Financial Officer
Barry Andrew Irvin Executive Chairman
Raelene Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Terry Xavier O'Brien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGA CHEESE LIMITED-17.11%1 034
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.01%359 987
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.25%90 908
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.25%47 995
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-13.48%45 924
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY16.07%44 102