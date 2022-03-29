Log in
Bega Cheese : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

03/29/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Form 603

Corporations Law

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure 3

Cash

Non - Cash

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

The holder became a substantial holder on

_25_ /_03_/ _2022_

008 358 503

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

17,525,228

17,525,228

5.78%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure 1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure 1

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

44630

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44639

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44646

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44731

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

44825

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45262

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45263

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45265

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45266

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45264

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45267

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45283

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45308

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45387

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45468

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46706

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46708

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46737

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46738

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46740

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46741

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46812

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46823

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46832

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46743

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

45554

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

46699

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44719

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44746

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44936

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

45282

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

REGISTRATION DETAILS

44840

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

44861

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

45315

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

45353

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

45399

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

46698

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

46735

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

44752

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44657

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

44721

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

45027

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

45309

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

ALL 'SS' CODES

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bega Cheese Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
