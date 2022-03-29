Bega Cheese : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

Form 603
Corporations Law
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure 3
|
Cash
|
Non - Cash
|
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
ACN/ARSN
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
000 431 827
|
The holder became a substantial holder on
|
_25_ /_03_/ _2022_
008 358 503
BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
2.
Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Persons' votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
Ordinary
|
17,525,228
|
17,525,228
|
5.78%
|
3.
Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure 1 & 2
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure 1
|
5.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Perpetual Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Print name Sylvie Dimarco
Capacity
COMPANY SECRETARY
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
44630
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44639
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44646
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44731
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
44825
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45262
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45263
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45265
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45266
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45264
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45267
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45283
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45308
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45387
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
45468
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46706
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46708
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46737
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46738
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46740
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46741
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46812
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46823
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46832
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46743
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
45554
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
46699
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44719
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44746
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
44936
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
45282
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
REGISTRATION DETAILS
44840
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
44861
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
Sydney NSW 1225
45315
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
45353
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
45399
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
46698
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
46735
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
|
44752
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
44657
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
44721
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
45027
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
45309
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
ALL 'SS' CODES
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bega Cheese Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.