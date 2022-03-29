Bega Cheese : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

Form 603

Corporations Law

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Refer annexure 3 Cash Non - Cash

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate ACN (if applicable) 000 431 827 The holder became a substantial holder on _25_ /_03_/ _2022_ 008 358 503

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 17,525,228 17,525,228 5.78%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Refer annexure 1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Refer annexure 1

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Perpetual Investment Management Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited Perpetual Trustee Company Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Perpetual Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Investment Management Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS 44630 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 44639 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 44646 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 44731 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 44825 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45262 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45263 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45265 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45266 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45264 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45267 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45283 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45308 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45387 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45468 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46706 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46708 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46737 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46738 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46740 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46741 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46812 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46823 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46832 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46743 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 45554 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 46699 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44719 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44746 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44936 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 45282 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 REGISTRATION DETAILS 44840 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 44861 BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange Sydney NSW 1225 45315 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 45353 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 45399 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 46698 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 46735 BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange NSW 1225

44752 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44657 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 44721 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 45027 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 45309 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS ALL 'SS' CODES HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with: