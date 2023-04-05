Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Begbies Traynor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-04-05 am EDT
117.00 GBX   -2.50%
01:31pBegbies Traynor : Dress Me Online Limited enters into Liquidation
PU
03/30Begbies Traynor : Update from the Liquidators Miracle World Ventures Limited operating as Globix or Globix Cash
PU
03/29Begbies Traynor : Statement from joint administrators Gary Shankland and Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor, in respect of Kettle Interiors UK Ltd – in administration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Begbies Traynor : Dress Me Online Limited enters into Liquidation

04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Manchester-based fashion retail company has entered into liquidation.

Amie Johnson and Yiannis Koumettou of Begbies Traynor were appointed as Joint Liquidators of Dress Me Online Limited, trading as Forever Unique, (on Tuesday 4th April 2023) after all options had been explored to keep the business open.

According to its latest set of accounts turnover was £2.3m to December 2020. The company employs 21 people.

The Forever Unique brand and website remains fully operational, trading as normal and is fulfilling orders.

Amie Johnson, Insolvency Director at Begbies Traynor, said:

"Every option was explored but there was no choice but to enter the company into liquidation. A combination of the economic climate, inflation and issues in recovering from the pandemic have resulted in these circumstances. Creditors have been informed and we will keep them up to date with progress."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
01:31pBegbies Traynor : Dress Me Online Limited enters into Liquidation
PU
03/30Begbies Traynor : Update from the Liquidators Miracle World Ventures Limited operating as ..
PU
03/29Begbies Traynor : Statement from joint administrators Gary Shankland and Ken Pattullo of B..
PU
03/29Begbies Traynor : LPA Receivers Appointed by Peterborough United Co-Owners
PU
03/21Begbies Traynor : appointed as liquidators to Gloucestershire engineering firm
PU
03/15Begbies Traynor : Miracle World Ventures Limited (In Liquidation) operating as “Glob..
PU
03/13Begbies Traynor : Statement regarding Miracle World Ventures Limited (In Liquidation) oper..
PU
03/10Love Hemp takes step to put subsidiary into administration
AN
03/09Begbies Traynor : Statement from Begbies Traynor, Joint Administrators of Nursery Connecti..
PU
03/03UK 2023-24 Net Gilt Issuance Seen Much Lower Than Previously Forecast, Says RBC
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 121 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2023 4,73 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
Net Debt 2023 1,33 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,0x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 185 M 232 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 120,00 GBX
Average target price 176,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC-17.36%232
CINTAS CORPORATION0.73%46 252
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.76%14 376
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.68%13 142
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-3.16%10 163
LG CORP.8.32%10 137
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer