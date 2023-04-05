Begbies Traynor : Dress Me Online Limited enters into Liquidation

A Manchester-based fashion retail company has entered into liquidation.

Amie Johnson and Yiannis Koumettou of Begbies Traynor were appointed as Joint Liquidators of Dress Me Online Limited, trading as Forever Unique, (on Tuesday 4th April 2023) after all options had been explored to keep the business open.

According to its latest set of accounts turnover was £2.3m to December 2020. The company employs 21 people.

The Forever Unique brand and website remains fully operational, trading as normal and is fulfilling orders.

Amie Johnson, Insolvency Director at Begbies Traynor, said:

"Every option was explored but there was no choice but to enter the company into liquidation. A combination of the economic climate, inflation and issues in recovering from the pandemic have resulted in these circumstances. Creditors have been informed and we will keep them up to date with progress."