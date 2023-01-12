Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Begbies Traynor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-01-12 am EST
147.10 GBX   +1.38%
12:00pBegbies Traynor : Liverpool Community Advice enters into voluntary liquidation
PU
2022Bankruptcy firms expect boom as downturn bites
AQ
2022FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Begbies Traynor : Liverpool Community Advice enters into voluntary liquidation

01/12/2023 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Liverpool-based registered charity which helps 15,000 people a year across the city with advice, has entered into voluntary liquidation.

Jason Greenhalgh and Paul Stanley of Begbies Traynor were appointed as Joint Liquidators of Liverpool Community Advice (LCA) Limited on 9th January 2023 after its trustees had explored all options to keep the charity open but had to make nine people redundant and release several volunteers.

The organisation, based on Dale Street, traces its roots back to 1939 when the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) opened its doors in Liverpool. In 2016 it evolved into the LCA as an independent entity.

With an ethos on being exclusively focused on the needs of the people of Liverpool, the organisation was funded by a combination of support from local and central governments, executing contracts for organisations, public and private donations, bequests and grant awards from benevolent organisations.

The organisation provided advice on housing, debt, benefits, immigration energy bills as well as mental health.

Trustees say a lack of funding led to its closure despite it dealing with almost 15,000 enquiries according to its latest published annual report.

Jason Greenhalgh, partner at Begbies Traynor, said:

"It's the worst time of year for an organisation like this to be forced to close its doors but the trustees explored every option to remain open. It is a challenging time for anyone running organisations reliant on donations and grants. A combination of reduced funding, inflation and issues in recovering from the pandemic have resulted in these circumstances."

Gerald Rivett, Chair of the LCA, said:

"Like many organisations in the charity sector, we suffered greatly from the impact of the pandemic during and after lockdown. We worked hard to get more help but we just couldn't get the financial support we needed to maintain our services.

"In our view, there is no substitute for personal face-to-face advice. Our dedicated staff performed heroics during the pandemic for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"Whilst we are now not able to service any new cases, we are doing our best to help existing clients and where possible they will be referred to other nominated organisations. I'm very proud of all the work we have done in this great city and we'd like to thank everyone who has supported us since we launched in 2016."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 16:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
12:00pBegbies Traynor : Liverpool Community Advice enters into voluntary liquidation
PU
2022Bankruptcy firms expect boom as downturn bites
AQ
2022FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Markets buoyed by US inflation reading
AN
2022Begbies Traynor half-year profit soars as revenue grows significantly
AN
2022UK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
2022Sterling Could Be Well-Positioned to Rise if US Inflation Eases
DJ
2022FTSE 100 Rises As Oil, Banks Gain; Retailers Fall
DJ
2022Strong UK Wage Growth Could Prompt Higher-Than-Expected BOE Rate Rise
DJ
2022Earnings Flash (BEG.L) BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.30
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 121 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2023 4,73 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net Debt 2023 1,33 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2023 72,6x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 224 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 145,10 GBX
Average target price 176,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC-0.07%272
CINTAS CORPORATION0.52%46 132
TELEPERFORMANCE SE4.71%14 811
EDENRED SE-4.58%13 008
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.99%12 808
LG CORP.1.92%10 064