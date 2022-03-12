Begbies Traynor : Michaela Daly takes the reins at Begbies Traynor In Staffordshire

Experienced insolvency practitioner, Michaela Daly will lead the Begbies Traynor operation in Staffordshire from this month following Diane Dunion's retirement from the business.

Since last year, Michaela has been running the office alongside Diane Dunion and has played a pivotal role in growing the Staffordshire practice since it was acquired by Begbies Traynor in 2019. The team has grown significantly in Staffordshire in the past three years, and continues to expand from its dedicated offices at Lymedale Business Park.

With a career spanning almost 25 years, Michaela has gained a wealth of experience having had the opportunity to work alongside companies such as Port Vale (Valiant 2001) Ltd and Wedgwood Museum Trust Ltd. In addition, she has a high level of experience with personal insolvency, dealing with both bankruptcy and trading Individual Voluntary Arrangements.

Commenting on her new role, Michaela said:

"Diane built a strong practice under the Dunion & Co brand, which has continued to expand since the acquisition by Begbies Traynor just three years ago. I feel proud to take on the mantle and continue to build the business, providing support and guidance to companies when they need it most. Our mantra will continue to be 'early intervention' because we know that we can make a positive difference to the future of a business if they call on our services in the initial stages of financial difficulty."

Diane Dunion added:

"It has been a privilege to build this practice here in Staffordshire and I know it will be in very safe and experienced hands with Michaela leading the team. She has a real passion for helping businesses to work through times of distress, always focussed on finding the most positive outcome. I wish Michaela and the wider Begbies Traynor team every success for the future."

Begbies Traynor provides a comprehensive range of corporate recovery services to companies across Staffordshire, South Cheshire, Shropshire and into the East Midlands.