    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
145.80 GBX   -0.14%
BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (England)
PU
BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (Scotland)
PU
06/27MICHAEL HUTCHINSON : FTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Travel Stocks
DJ
Begbies Traynor : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (England)

06/29/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
March 2022 Football Distress Survey: Almost half of EFL clubs see continuing financial distress as high levels of debt and rising player wages choke English clubs

US investors eye 'discounted' investments as football clubs struggle with rising overheads

The March 2022 Football Distress Survey, which has been conducted by business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor since 2012, reports that financial distress is now affecting a total of 32 (44%) of the 72 clubs in the English Football League (down from 34 in October 2021), still double the number before the pandemic.

Player wages rising ahead of inflation, and high levels of debt continue to impact English Football League Clubs more than those in Scotland, where just six clubs (14%) are similarly impacted by financial distress.

The combination of financial hardship and a struggling pound has made UK clubs an attractive investment opportunity for US investors, and just like Chelsea, Leeds United and lower league clubs such as Wrexham, more clubs are likely to see North American investment or outright ownership in the next year.

"Government Covid measures helped clubs survive during lock down, but with rising inflation and increasing player wages, many clubs are staggering along. Next season's gates and season ticket sales are likely to be impacted significantly by reduced consumer spending as a result of rampant inflation.

"That comes at a time when player wages are rising so much faster than the rate at which ordinary fans' income is climbing. It's a more prominent trend in the top tier of English football, but these trends are seen in lower divisions too," commented Begbies Traynor partner Julie Palmer.

"The squeeze that keeps clubs from building a war chest and cash flow resilience offers an opportunity to overseas investors, especially when Brexit has left the pound so discounted against the US dollar. For some clubs that's proving to be a welcome lifeline that prevents financial failure and the legacy of points deductions," she added.

Since March 2021, the number of English clubs displaying signs of financial difficulty has remained relatively steady, climbing from 33 in England and Wales to 34 in October 2021 and back to 32 in the most recent period to 31 March 2022.

"In 2012 when we started this report, an average Premier League player was earning £1.6m and that number has almost doubled to £3.1m. Over the same time average UK wages have risen by just 18%. With players' wages being such a massive proportion of a club's expenditure, and the area with the most room for negotiation, that is the natural place to look to make reductions and reset a situation that is now threatening the existence of many clubs," added Begbies Traynor partner Gerald Krasner.

"In some cases, the huge financial firepower of US investors can help to cushion the blow of relegation and financial hardship, but in any business with a rising wage overhead that is outstripping the general revenue trend, and with a looming consumer spending crisis likely, there will be problems down the road," he added.

Krasner, who was one of the team of three administrators that successfully sold Wigan Athletic FC out of administration last year, was previously chairman of Leeds United and is one of the UK's leading football restructuring experts.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 1,04 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2022 2,90 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 154x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 224 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 146,00 GBX
Average target price 157,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC8.47%274
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.17%38 013
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.23%18 120
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.67%11 999
EDENRED SE9.54%11 625
LG CORP.0.12%10 016