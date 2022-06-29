Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Begbies Traynor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
145.80 GBX   -0.14%
BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (England)
PU
BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (Scotland)
PU
06/27MICHAEL HUTCHINSON : FTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Travel Stocks
DJ
Begbies Traynor : Red Flag Alert Football Financial Distress Survey (Scotland)

06/29/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
March 2022 Football Distress Survey: Scottish clubs keep finances tight while English clubs suffer from 'unsustainable' pressure of rising player wages

English 'zombie clubs' targeted by US investors while Scottish clubs avoid EFL's runaway costs

The March 2022 Football Distress Survey, which has been conducted by business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor for a decade, has highlighted that Scottish clubs are keeping a better handle on their finances and more realistic player payroll than their counterparts in the English Football League.

Only six clubs in Scotland (14%) are showing signs of financial distress, two fewer than October last year. In the English Football League, however, 32 of the 72 clubs (44%) are displaying symptoms of financial difficulty, down from 34 in October 2021 but still double pre-pandemic levels.

"Scottish clubs don't have the same temptation to risk it all on high-value players to secure the lucrative and transformative Premier League jackpot, which naturally drives a boom or bust approach to speculating player wages," commented Ken Pattullo who leads Begbies Traynor in Scotland.

"The average player wage in the Scottish Premier League (SPL) is under £200,000 and even that is skewed hugely by the two biggest clubs, and by comparison the average Premier League player is earning more than £3m according the PFSA. The benefit of Scottish clubs resisting these out of control player wages is that a far smaller proportion of the revenue is committed to this fixed overhead, and that helps any business to weather the hard times.

"There's likely to be a reckoning soon as player wages in England are rising so much faster than the rate at which ordinary supporters' income is climbing. When that threatens the survival of these historic community institutions it's really the fans that pay the price of relegation and years of on the pitch recovery," he added.

The combination of financial hardship and a weak pound has also made cash-strapped clubs an attractive investment opportunity for US investors and more English clubs are likely to see North American investment or outright ownership in the next year.

"Next season's gates and season ticket sales are also likely to be impacted significantly by reduced consumer spending as a result of rampant inflation. Scottish clubs are better placed to weather that storm, at a time when pressure on the big spending EFL clubs, especially those in the Championship tempted to gamble for the golden ticket of promotion to the Premier League, is only increased." added Pattullo.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 1,04 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2022 2,90 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 154x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 224 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC8.47%274
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.17%38 013
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.23%18 120
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.67%11 999
EDENRED SE9.54%11 625
LG CORP.0.12%10 016