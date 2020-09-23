Log in
Begbies Traynor : appointed joint liquidators of social housing developer Starfish Commercial Ltd

09/23/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Joanne Hammond and Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor have been appointed as the joint liquidators of social housing developer Starfish Commercial Ltd after it entered creditors' voluntary liquidation on 22nd September 2020.

Based in Chesterfield, Starfish Commercial was founded nine years ago and specialised in building homes for local authorities and housing associations as well as building sustainable homes. Sheffield-based Henry Boot took a majority stake in Starfish Commercial in August 2019.

Henry Boot said in a statement that Starfish 'was not performing in line with our expectations, with Covid-19 also materially impacting its operations'.

Joint liquidator Kris Wigfield commented: 'Like many industries, construction has been hit by the fallout of the pandemic, but, while some areas have seen a rise in activity over the last few months, unfortunately, the social housing sector still faces an uncertain future.'

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:39:10 UTC
