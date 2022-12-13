Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Begbies Traynor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:45 2022-12-13 am EST
138.20 GBX   -5.86%
09:08aBegbies Traynor half-year profit soars as revenue grows significantly
AN
08:39aUK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
06:39aSterling Could Be Well-Positioned to Rise if US Inflation Eases
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Begbies Traynor half-year profit soars as revenue grows significantly

12/13/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Begbies Traynor Group PLC on Tuesday said half-year profit soared as revenue also grew by double-digits in both of its divisions, while it declared an increased interim dividend to shareholders.

The Manchester-based business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy said pretax profit in the six months that ended October 31 was GBP5.0 million, up 85% from GBP2.7 million a year earlier.

This is largely because revenue increased by 12% to GBP58.5 million from GBP52.3 million. Begbies Traynor said it saw strong half-year performance, with double-digit revenue and profit growth in both its business recovery and financial advisory division and its property advisory and transactional services division.

In its business recovery and financial advisory division, it said it maintained its market-leading positions, holding 14% of the overall market share and ranked first nationally, while ranking second for its 10% share of the administration market. Revenue was GBP42.4 million in this division, up 10% from GBP38.7 million. Operating profit was also up 10% to GBP10.7 million from GBP9.7 million.

Begbies Traynor cited resilient income streams in its property advisory and transactional services division as enabling strong performance amid wider economic uncertainties. Revenue was GBP16.1 million in this division, up 18% from GBP13.6 million. Operating profit was up 17% to GBP2.8 million from GBP2.4 million.

Begbies Traynor declared an interim dividend of 1.20 pence, up 9% from 1.10p from a year earlier.

It said it was confident of delivering financial 2023 results in line with current market expectations. It cited a half-year order book increase of 15% to GBP33.9 million, a higher level of enquiries and increasing economic headwinds in business recovery operations, and an encouraging pipeline of engagements in financial advisory operations.

"Our broad range of services, diversified client base, organic growth initiatives and pipeline of acquisition opportunities, combined with increasing counter-cyclical activity, will enable us to continue to build upon our strong track record in the current year and beyond," said Executive Chair Ric Traynor.

Shares in Begbies Traynor were down 6.0% to 138.00p each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
09:08aBegbies Traynor half-year profit soars as revenue grows significantly
AN
08:39aUK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
06:39aSterling Could Be Well-Positioned to Rise if US Inflation Eases
DJ
05:16aFTSE 100 Rises As Oil, Banks Gain; Retailers Fall
DJ
04:24aStrong UK Wage Growth Could Prompt Higher-Than-Expected BOE Rate Rise
DJ
02:10aEarnings Flash (BEG.L) BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.30
MT
02:10aEarnings Flash (BEG.L) BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP58.5M
MT
02:00aBegbies Traynor Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, ..
CI
02:00aBegbies Traynor Group plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 October..
CI
12/12UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 121 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2023 3,73 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net Debt 2023 2,90 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,7x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 226 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 146,80 GBX
Average target price 176,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC9.06%278
CINTAS CORPORATION2.32%46 449
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-42.98%13 899
EDENRED SE28.96%13 726
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.46%11 887
LG CORP.-0.49%9 706