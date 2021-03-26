Log in
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
Begbies Traynor : LLP appointed as BetIndex/Football INDEX administrators

03/26/2021
Richard Toone, Adrian Hyde and Adrian Rabet from Begbies Traynor LLP have been appointed joint administrators of BetIndex Ltd, which trades as Football INDEX in the UK following a High Court order today (26.03.2021) The Begbies Traynor team was advised by a legal team at Bird & Bird LLP led by partner Joss Hargrave.

Adrian Hyde at Begbies Traynor said:

'This appointment will mean progress can be made for the player community and the business as until now the BetIndex Ltd board has been unable to move forward after its initial application to the court in Jersey.

'However, this is still a complex situation spanning the UK, Jersey and Gibraltar. As such we and the board will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, including the Gambling Commissions in the UK and Jersey on this.

'We believe we are now in a position from which we can progress restructuring proposals to achieve the best outcome for the player community and the business.

'This is a complex and fast-moving situation, and we will endeavour to provide updates to the player community on an ongoing basis when appropriate.'

Joss Hargrave at Bird & Bird said:

'This was a highly challenging administration application involving UK and Jersey proceedings and Gibraltar and Isle of Man issues. Following the granting of the administration order, urgent work will be undertaken in relation to customer monies held in trust and to restructure the business.'

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 78,0 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2021 0,30 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2021 3,22 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 178 M 244 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 167,50 GBX
Last Close Price 118,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Mark Robert Fry Executive Director & Head-Business Recovery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC26.88%237
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.64%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE SE13.82%21 174
LG CORP.0.57%14 129
EDENRED-4.24%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA11.49%12 728
