Begbies Traynor : Renowned York domiciliary care company ceases trading

06/17/2021 | 11:08am EDT
After more than 20 years providing home care for vulnerable and elderly people throughout York and Selby, family owned Riccall Carers Ltd has ceased trading.

The York-based business was established in 1998 and provided personal care home visits to around 180 private and local authority-funded clients in the region. It held contracts with both the City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council as well as privately funded clients.

However, following pressures within the care sector, exacerbated over the last year by the challenges of the pandemic, the directors of the company have today (15th June 2021) given instructions to Begbies Traynor in York to assist with placing the company into liquidation.

With the focus being on ensuring that the care service to clients is not disrupted in any way, Insolvency Director at Begbies Traynor, Mike Jenkins, is working with the Directors of Riccall Carers, City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council to ensure continuity of care. The two local authorities have several positions available to former staff of Riccall Carers and are contacting staff and clients to offer reassurance around the new arrangements.

Director Helen Thompson said: 'It is very sad for us to see the end of the business which my parents started 23 years ago. However, we would like to take the opportunity to thank our loyal team and clients for their support. Riccall Carers has become well-known in the communities we serve, and we are very proud of what we have achieved.

'While we have contracted over recent years, we remain one of the larger providers in the York and Selby areas. Unfortunately, the growing demand for our services has coincided with ongoing challenges over staffing with further disruption caused as a result of the Covid outbreak. It has been difficult to retain team spirit and integrate new staff during the series of lockdowns since March 2020. Following extended periods of remote working, we have simply been unable to recover as a cohesive team and keep up with the pace of change required of us.

'As ever, our priority the care for our clients, and we have been working closely to ensure this with City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council with the clients' safety and care remaining the primary focus.'

Mike Jenkins added: 'Like many care providers, Riccall Carers has suffered from an extremely tough year with ongoing challenges for the sector, particularly around staffing, further exacerbated by the disruption of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the directors felt they had no choice but to put the business into liquidation.

'While it is sad to see the end of this family-run business, it is reassuring to the clients and staff that the local authorities are continuing their care services and employment of as many of the staff as possible.'

For further information, please contact Begbies Traynor on 01904 479801.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
