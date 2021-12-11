Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Begbies Traynor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC

(BEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joint and Several Liability Notices: Directors of insolvent companies face greater personal exposure to tax liabilities

12/11/2021 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While company directors are generally protected by limited liability, recovery powers granted to HMRC in the Finance Act 2020 mean directors can face greater personal liability for tax debts held by the company in the event of insolvency.

This has potentially huge ramifications for your clients if they intend to utilise an insolvency procedure to deal with the tax arrears of their company, particularly if they already have a number of insolvencies behind them.

What the new powers mean: Tackling Phoenixism

As a result of the Act, HMRC now has the ability to issue a joint and several liability notice (JLN), making individuals jointly and severally liable (along with their company) for certain HMRC debts in certain circumstances. Where the company no longer exists, the director will be wholly responsible for the relevant debt.

This power has been granted in an effort to reduce the act of 'phoenixism', a process where an insolvent business is dissolved or liquidated in order for it to be freed of its outstanding liabilities, only for the former directors to incorporate a new company which carries on trading in the same or a similar business, offering the same products and services, often using the assets of the insolvent company. As HMRC is an outstanding creditor in the vast majority of corporate insolvency cases, instances of phoenixism represent a significant financial loss. Schedule 13 of the Finance Act 2020 seeks to lessen the losses suffered by giving HMRC greater powers to recover some of these debts.

Conditions for issuing a JLN

These extended powers are designed to be used only in instances of 'repeated insolvency and non-payment' rather than as a blanket policy applied to any company which enters into insolvency proceedings. HMRC understands that the vast majority of insolvency cases are genuine, and these will not be targeted by the new measures. The legislation is instead aimed at those who use insolvency to sidestep their tax liabilities and/or do not pay proper regard to their tax affairs.

A joint and several liability notice can only be given when four conditions set out in the legislation are met - these are that:

  • in the last five years the individual had a relevant connection to at least two 'old companies' that were subject to an insolvency procedure and had a tax liability;
  • a 'new company' is or has been carrying on a similar trade to any two of the old companies;
  • the individual has a relevant connection to the 'new company'; and
  • the relevant old companies have a tax liability of more than £10,000 and that tax liability represents more than 50% of the total amount of those companies' liabilities to their unsecured creditors.

A JLN must be given within two years of HMRC becoming aware that all conditions listed above have been met. Once a notice has been issued, the individual is made jointly and severally liable with the new company for any unpaid tax liability of the new company, as well as any tax liability the new company incurs for five years following the date the JLN was given.

Furthermore, if any unpaid liability remains from one or both of the relevant old companies, the individual is also jointly and severally liable for that amount too.

How Begbies Traynor can help

If you have insolvent clients who are considering placing their company into a liquidation process in order to escape mounting tax liabilities, consideration must be given as to what the powers extended to HMRC in the Finance Act 2020 could mean. Those with repeated insolvencies could find themselves facing greater personal exposure to the tax debts of their company, as well as liability for the outstanding money owed to HMRC from their already failed businesses.

Begbies Traynor can assist you and your clients throughout this decision-making process; helping you both understand what options are available, the likelihood of receiving a JLN, and what this will mean on an individual level. Your local Begbies Traynor Partner is on hand to offer the support you and your clients need.

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 13:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
08:46aJOINT AND SEVERAL LIABILITY NOTICES : Directors of insolvent companies face greater person..
PU
12/02BEGBIES TRAYNOR : advisory team strengthened with appointment of Humber-based bank lending..
PU
11/18FTSE 100 Closes Down on Thursday Amid Inflation, Slow Growth Concerns
DJ
11/18FTSE Falls, BOE Likely to Deliver Less Aggressive Rate-Rising Cycle
DJ
11/18FTSE Falls as Oil, Mining Stocks Drop
DJ
10/29Begbies Traynor 3Q Report Shows Critically-Distressed UK Businesses Grew
DJ
10/29562,000 UK Business Facing Financial Distress in Q3 2021 with Dramatic Rise in Court Ac..
PU
10/26Toxic debt held by 52% of all businesses as money owed increased by £1.9tn in 2020
PU
10/07BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/23London Shares Rise in Early Trade as Focus Turns to BOE
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 2,26 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net cash 2022 0,80 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 205 M 272 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 135,00 GBX
Average target price 161,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Amanda Litchfield Operations Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC45.16%272
CINTAS CORPORATION29.70%47 407
TELEPERFORMANCE SE38.37%24 944
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.04%14 799
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.13%12 176
LG CORP.-9.78%11 707