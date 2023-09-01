Triple Point Income VCT PLC - renewable energy investor - States that following the general meeting today, at which all resolutions were passed, Asher Miller and Stephen Katz of Begbies Traynor (London) LLP have been appointed as joint liquidators for the purposes of winding the company up, and the powers of the directors have therefore ceased. As a result, confirms David Frank, Simon Acland and Michael Stanes have stepped down as non-executive directors with immediate effect, and Jonathan Parr has been appointed as a director with immediate effect.

Current stock price: 64.00 pence

12-month change: down 99%

