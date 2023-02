(Alliance News) - Beghelli Spa announced Wednesday that Gian Pietro Beghelli, the company's chief executive officer, has pledged 1.9 million shares as collateral at a price of EUR0.29 per share.

Beghelli's stock ended Wednesday in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere; claudiacavaliere@alliancenews.com

