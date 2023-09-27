(Alliance News) - Beghelli Spa announced Wednesday that the CEO, Gian Pietro Beghelli, has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR0.2465 per share, for a total consideration of EUR12,325.

Beghelli's stock closed Wednesday down 1.0 percent at EUR0.24 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

