Begistics Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Resign
Position of Chief Accountant : Finance and Accounting Director
Title : Mrs.
Name : Duangnapa
Surname : Thongsri
Effective Date of Termination : 31-Dec-2021
Appoint
Position of Chief Accountant : Finance and Accounting Director
Title : Mr.
Name : Attapol
Surname : Sanont
Effective Date of Appointment : 21-Mar-2022
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr.Panya Boonyapiwat
Information
Position : CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
