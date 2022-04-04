Log in
    B   TH0709010Y07

BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(B)
Begistics Public : Changing of Chief Accountant

04/04/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Finance and Accounting Director
Title                                    : Mrs.
Name                                     : Duangnapa
Surname                                  : Thongsri
Effective Date of Termination            : 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Finance and Accounting Director
Title                                    : Mr.
Name                                     : Attapol
Surname                                  : Sanont
Effective Date of Appointment            : 21-Mar-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr.Panya  Boonyapiwat
Information
Position                                 : CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Begistics pcl published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:06:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
