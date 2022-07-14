Begistics Public : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited (Additional Information).
B-HO No. 031/2022
July 8, 2022
Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited
(Additional Information).
The President.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Begistics Public Company Limited (the"Company") would like to inform that the Board of Director No. 11/2020 held on October 10, 2020 has resolved to approve to invest in The Megawatt Company Limited ("Megawatt") total investment 125,000,000 baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 12.49% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,001,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment).
The company paid the investment amount 100 million baht on October 22, 2020 and an additional payment of 25 million baht on February 8, 2021, totaling fully paid the investment amount of 125 million baht.
Afterward, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6 / 2 0 2 1 held on April 9 , 2 0 2 1 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 1,250 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 125 million baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 22.20% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,126,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment). This investment was in excess of 9.53% of the allocated original proportion. (from 12.49% to the new share of 22.20%) and the company has already fully paid the investment of 125 million baht.
Thereafter, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 12/ 2 0 2 1 held on August 9, 2021 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 2,500 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 250,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 36.34% of the registered capital of Megawatt 1,376,000,000 baht. (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment). This investment was in excess of 14.14% of the allocated original proportion (from 22.20% to the new share of 36.34%) and the Company has already fully paid the investment of 250 million baht.
Thereafter, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on March 8, 2022 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 350,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 49.25% of the registered capital of Megawatts of 17,260,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment), This investment was in excess of 12.91% of the allocated original proportion (from 36.34% to the new share of 49.25%), and the Company has already fully paid investment of 350 million baht.
Therefore, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2022 of held on July 8, 2022, approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,000 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 300,000,000 baht. However, under the condition that the Company has to be allocated the new ordinary shares from The Megawatt Company Limited, which has been approved by other The Megawatt Company Limited investors in accordance with the relevant legal procedures. It is expected that the Company will receive the allotment of such capital increase shares within July 2022.
A present, the Company has invested in The Megawatt Company Limited totaling 11,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, total investment of 1,150 million baht, accounting for
49.02% after this capital increase (accounting for 46% of the registered capital of 2,500 million baht) and up to the current moment, The Company has already paid for an investment of 850 million baht. (This investment is not included.) In the past investment in The Megawatt Co., Ltd., the Company provided a loan in proportion to its shareholding to GA Power PTE., LTD. in the amount of 101.46 million baht, with an interest rate of 1 and Beyond Capital Company Limited (Subsidiary) ("Beyond") provides loans under normal business of Beyond in the amount of 61.89 million baht, interest rate 8 (as detailed previously notified to the SET).
Megawatt's shares acquisition transaction is deemed as asset acquisition pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, dated 31 August 2008 (as amended) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B.E. 2547, dated 29 October 2004 (as amended) ("Acquisition or Disposition Notifications"). The size of this transaction equal to 13.14% based on the consideration method which the transaction value is no more than 15% of the total net tangible assets according to the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022 and when combined with other acquisition transactions that occurred in the past 6 months was 35.26%, resulting, the Company has a total asset acquisition transaction of 48.40%. The size of this transaction equal to 35.26 % which its size is 15% or more but lower than 50% cause the Company has a duty to prepare the Information Memorandum, submit to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET"), and sent the Information Memorandum to the shareholders of the Company within 21 days from the SET's disclosure date.
During the past 6 months, the company has a total asset acquisition transaction of 48.40%, the details of the other transaction size of 35.26% as follows:
ITEM
Asset acquisition transaction description
% transaction size
1
Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March
3.86
8, 2022, resolved to approve the purchase of 29 semi-trailer trucks
(towers and tractors) in the amount of 29 vehicles, amounting to 52.2
million baht, by The Complete Transport Company Limited.
2
Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March
5.54
8, 2022, approved for The Theprittha Company limited to purchase
assets, which are 5 plots of land with a total area of 61 rai, worth 75
million baht.
3
Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March
25.86
8, 2022, approved for the additional investment in The Megawatt
Company Limited ("Megawatt") amount of 3,500,000 shares at a par
value of 100 per share baht, totaling an additional investment of 350
million baht.
