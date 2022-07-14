Log in
    B   TH0709010Y07

BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(B)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
0.4300 THB    0.00%
07:24aBEGISTICS PUBLIC : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited (Additional Information).
PU
07/08BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited
PU
05/31BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of B-W7 (F53-5)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Begistics Public : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited (Additional Information).

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
B-HO No. 031/2022

July 8, 2022

Subject :

Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited

(Additional Information).

To

:

The President.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Begistics Public Company Limited (the"Company") would like to inform that the Board of Director No. 11/2020 held on October 10, 2020 has resolved to approve to invest in The Megawatt Company Limited ("Megawatt") total investment 125,000,000 baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 12.49% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,001,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment).

The company paid the investment amount 100 million baht on October 22, 2020 and an additional payment of 25 million baht on February 8, 2021, totaling fully paid the investment amount of 125 million baht.

Afterward, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6 / 2 0 2 1 held on April 9 , 2 0 2 1 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 1,250 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 125 million baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 22.20% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,126,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment). This investment was in excess of 9.53% of the allocated original proportion. (from 12.49% to the new share of 22.20%) and the company has already fully paid the investment of 125 million baht.

Thereafter, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 12/ 2 0 2 1 held on August 9, 2021 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 2,500 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 250,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 36.34% of the registered capital of Megawatt 1,376,000,000 baht. (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment). This investment was in excess of 14.14% of the allocated original proportion (from 22.20% to the new share of 36.34%) and the Company has already fully paid the investment of 250 million baht.

Thereafter, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on March 8, 2022 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 350,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 49.25% of the registered capital of Megawatts of 17,260,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment), This investment was in excess of 12.91% of the allocated original proportion (from 36.34% to the new share of 49.25%), and the Company has already fully paid investment of 350 million baht.

Therefore, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2022 of held on July 8, 2022, approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,000 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 300,000,000 baht. However, under the condition that the Company has to be allocated the new ordinary shares from The Megawatt Company Limited, which has been approved by other The Megawatt Company Limited investors in accordance with the relevant legal procedures. It is expected that the Company will receive the allotment of such capital increase shares within July 2022.

A present, the Company has invested in The Megawatt Company Limited totaling 11,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, total investment of 1,150 million baht, accounting for

Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

49.02% after this capital increase (accounting for 46% of the registered capital of 2,500 million baht) and up to the current moment, The Company has already paid for an investment of 850 million baht. (This investment is not included.) In the past investment in The Megawatt Co., Ltd., the Company provided a loan in proportion to its shareholding to GA Power PTE., LTD. in the amount of 101.46 million baht, with an interest rate of 1 and Beyond Capital Company Limited (Subsidiary) ("Beyond") provides loans under normal business of Beyond in the amount of 61.89 million baht, interest rate 8 (as detailed previously notified to the SET).

Megawatt's shares acquisition transaction is deemed as asset acquisition pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, dated 31 August 2008 (as amended) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B.E. 2547, dated 29 October 2004 (as amended) ("Acquisition or Disposition Notifications"). The size of this transaction equal to 13.14% based on the consideration method which the transaction value is no more than 15% of the total net tangible assets according to the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022 and when combined with other acquisition transactions that occurred in the past 6 months was 35.26%, resulting, the Company has a total asset acquisition transaction of 48.40%. The size of this transaction equal to 35.26 % which its size is 15% or more but lower than 50% cause the Company has a duty to prepare the Information Memorandum, submit to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET"), and sent the Information Memorandum to the shareholders of the Company within 21 days from the SET's disclosure date.

During the past 6 months, the company has a total asset acquisition transaction of 48.40%, the details of the other transaction size of 35.26% as follows:

ITEM

Asset acquisition transaction description

% transaction size

1

Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March

3.86

8, 2022, resolved to approve the purchase of 29 semi-trailer trucks

(towers and tractors) in the amount of 29 vehicles, amounting to 52.2

million baht, by The Complete Transport Company Limited.

2

Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March

5.54

8, 2022, approved for The Theprittha Company limited to purchase

assets, which are 5 plots of land with a total area of 61 rai, worth 75

million baht.

3

Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022, held on March

25.86

8, 2022, approved for the additional investment in The Megawatt

Company Limited ("Megawatt") amount of 3,500,000 shares at a par

value of 100 per share baht, totaling an additional investment of 350

million baht.

Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

The Company has invested in The Megawatt Company Limited from the past to the present summarized details as follows:

ITEM

Asset acquisition

Shares

Investment amount

source of funds

%

ELCID Date

transaction description

(Baht)

transaction

size

1

Invested in

1,250,000

125,000,000

1.

Capital increase received

from the sale of newly issued ordinary

12.44

Document

The Megawatt

company

shares to the existing shareholders of the Company in proportion

B-HO No. 001-

limited ordinary shares at

to their shareholding (Right Offering) according to the resolution

2021

Par value 1 0 0

baht per

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019

October 12,

share

dated 26 July 2019, the Company received

total amount

2020

150,390,178.08 baht and the company paid for the investment to

Megawatt amount 100,000,000 baht.

2. Capital increase received

from the allocation of

newly issued

ordinary shares not more than 3 3 0 ,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 shares with a par

value of 0 . 6 8 baht to a specific person (Private Placement: PP)

from the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders No. 1/2020 dated 8 December 2020 and the Board

of Directors' meeting No. 2 / 202 1 , 2 9 January 2 0 2 1 , resolved to

allocate 2 0 0 ,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 newly issued ordinary shares to a private

placement at a price of 0 . 4 5 per share, the Company received

9 0 ,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 baht for this activity and the company paid for the

investment to Megawatt amount of 25,000,000 baht

2

Invested in

1,250,000

125,000,000

1.

Money from the transfer of land leasehold rights 15 title deeds,

13.34

Document

The Megawatt

company

located at Tambon Tha Kham, Amphoe Bang Pakong,

B-HO No.

limited ordinary shares at

Chachoengsao and sold the buildings located on the said land

027/2564

Par value 1 0 0

baht per

amount 75,000,000 baht from the resolution of the Board of

May 7, 2021.

share

Directors Meeting No. 4/2021 dated February 19, 2021. The

company paid the investment to Megawatt amount 36,800,000

baht.

2. Money from sold of assets due to the transfer of land leasehold

rights of 15 title deeds, located at Tambon Tha Kham, Amphoe

Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao and sold buildings located on the

said land valued at 10,615,929 baht from the resolution of the

Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2021 dated February 19, 2021.

The company paid investment to Megawatt amount 3,000,000

baht.

Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999

E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

3. Capital

increase from the allocation of newly issued ordinary

shares not more than 330,000,000 shares with a par value of 0.68

baht to a specific person (Private Placement: PP) from the

resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

No. 1/2020 held on December 8, 2020 and the Board of Directors'

meeting No. 7/2021 on May 11, 2021 resolved to allocate

130,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares to be offered to private

placement (PP) amount 130,000,000 shares at the share

price.0.53 baht per baht, totaling 68,900,000 baht and the

company paid investment to Megawatt amount 54,450,000 baht.

4.

Sold of Soko Chan Company Limited's shares amount 15,000,000

baht from the resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No.

10/2021 dated July 9, 2021 and the company paid investment to

Megawatt amount 12,000,000 baht.

5. Capital increase from the allocation of newly issued shares under a

General Mandate amount not exceeding 192,000,000 shares with

a par value of 0.68 baht to a private placement (PP) from the

resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

No. 1/2021, held on July 21, 2021 and the Board of Directors

Meeting No. 12/2021, on August 9, 2021, resolved to allocate

192,000,000 shares of the newly issued ordinary shares to the

private placement at a price of 0.60 baht per share, the Company

received

115.2 million baht and the company paid investment to

Megawatt amount 15,500,000 baht.

3

Invested in

2,500,000

250,000,000

1.

Capital increase from the allocation of newly issued shares under a

24.40

Document

The Megawatt

company

General Mandate of not more than 192,000,000 shares with a par

B-HO No.

limited ordinary shares at

value of 0.68 baht to a private placement (PP) from the resolution

050/2564

Par value 1 0 0

baht per

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021,

August 13,

share

held on July 21, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting No.

2021.

12/2021, on August 9, 2021, resolved to allocate 192,000,000

shares of the newly issued ordinary shares to the private

placement at a price of 0.60 baht per share, the Company received

115.2 million baht and the company paid investment to Megawatt

amount

62,500,000 baht.

Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

4

Invested in

3,500,000

350,000,000

1. The capital increase received by The Company from the sale of

22.86

Document

The Megawatt

company

newly issued ordinary shares (Right Offering) in the amount of not

B-HO No.

limited ordinary shares at

more than 1,409,638,775 shares with a par value of 0.68 baht per

020/2022

Par value 100 baht per

share by offering to the existing shareholders of The Company in

March 8, 2022.

share

proportion to their respective shareholdings at the ratio of 1.5 existing

ordinary shares to 1 newly-issued ordinary share offering price of 0.68

baht per share (sixty-eight satang) from the resolution of the

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on

February 7, 2022.

5

Invested in

3,000,000

300,000,000

1. The capital increase received by the Company from the sale of

13.14

Document

The Megawatt

company

newly issued ordinary shares (Right Offering) in the amount of not

B-HO No.

limited ordinary shares at

more than 1,409,638,775 shares with a par value of 0.68 baht per

031/2022

Par value 100 baht per

share by offering to the existing shareholders of the Company in

July 8, 2022

share

proportion to their respective shareholdings at the ratio of 1.5 existing

ordinary shares to 1 newly-issued ordinary share, at the offering price

of 0.68 baht (sixty-eight satang) per share from the resolution of the

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on

February 7, 2022 and working capital in the Company.

Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Begistics pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
