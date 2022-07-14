Begistics Public : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited (Additional Information).

July 8, 2022 Subject : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawatt Company Limited (Additional Information). To : The President. The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Begistics Public Company Limited (the"Company") would like to inform that the Board of Director No. 11/2020 held on October 10, 2020 has resolved to approve to invest in The Megawatt Company Limited ("Megawatt") total investment 125,000,000 baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 12.49% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,001,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment).

The company paid the investment amount 100 million baht on October 22, 2020 and an additional payment of 25 million baht on February 8, 2021, totaling fully paid the investment amount of 125 million baht.

Afterward, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6 / 2 0 2 1 held on April 9 , 2 0 2 1 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 1,250 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 125 million baht or equivalent to 5% of the target registered capital of Megawatt according to the registered special resolution to increase capital amount 2,500,000,000 baht and accounted for the Company's total investment in Megawatt at 22.20% of the registered capital of Megawatt amount 1,126,000,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatts after the Company's investment). This investment was in excess of 9.53% of the allocated original proportion. (from 12.49% to the new share of 22.20%) and the company has already fully paid the investment of 125 million baht.

Thereafter, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 12/ 2 0 2 1 held on August 9, 2021 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 2,500 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 250,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 36.34% of the registered capital of Megawatt 1,376,000,000 baht. (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment). This investment was in excess of 14.14% of the allocated original proportion (from 22.20% to the new share of 36.34%) and the Company has already fully paid the investment of 250 million baht.

Thereafter, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on March 8, 2022 approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 350,000,000 baht. With this, the company will have 49.25% of the registered capital of Megawatts of 17,260,000 baht (registered capital of Megawatt after the Company's additional investment), This investment was in excess of 12.91% of the allocated original proportion (from 36.34% to the new share of 49.25%), and the Company has already fully paid investment of 350 million baht.

Therefore, the Board of Directors Meeting No. 7/2022 of held on July 8, 2022, approved the additional investment in The Megawatt Company Limited 3,000 ,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, totaling an investment of 300,000,000 baht. However, under the condition that the Company has to be allocated the new ordinary shares from The Megawatt Company Limited, which has been approved by other The Megawatt Company Limited investors in accordance with the relevant legal procedures. It is expected that the Company will receive the allotment of such capital increase shares within July 2022.

A present, the Company has invested in The Megawatt Company Limited totaling 11,500,000 shares with a par value of 100 baht per share, total investment of 1,150 million baht, accounting for

1/19

บริษัท บี จิสติกส์ จำกัด ทะเบียนบริษัท(มหาชน) เลขที่0107545000357 / Begistics Public Company Limited Registration : 0107545000357

เลขที่52 อาคารธนิยะพลาซ่า ชั้น28 ถนนสีลม แขวงสุริยวงศ์ เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร10500 โทรศัพท์02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th

52 Thaniya Plaza Building 28th Floor, Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel: 02-096 4999 E-mail: contact@begistics.co.th