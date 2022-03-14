Begistics Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) (Edit)

The results of sale of shares (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 09-Mar-2022 Type of offered securities Common shares Offered to Existing common shareholders Number of allotted shares (shares) : 1,409,638,775 Ratio (old shares: new shares) : 1.50 : 1 Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.68 Subscription and payment period : From 22-Feb-2022 to 28-Feb-2022 Number of subscribed shares (shares) : 1,345,801,037 Number of remaining shares (shares) : 63,837,738 Summary Total allotted shares (shares) : 1,409,638,775 Total subscribed shares (shares) : 1,345,801,037 Total remaining shares (shares) : 63,837,738 Total amount (baht) : 915,144,705.16 Total expense (baht) (Update) : 5,495,547.29 Expense details (Update) : 1. Expenses of Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. No. 1 817,335.75 Baht 2. Expenses of Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. No. 2 1,359,114.54 Baht 3. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on January 21, 2022 from OJ International Co, Ltd 71,155 Baht 4. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on February 7, 2022 from OJ International Co, Ltd 63,665 Baht 5. Expenses for printing and publishing the invitation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 from Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd. 452,610 Baht 6. Expenses for printing and publishing a letter of notifying the rights to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares from Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd 427,465 Baht 7. Professional Fee of M&T Law Office (Independent Legal Counsel) 2,000,000 Baht 8. English translation fee of Invitation to the meeting and the letter notifying the rights to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares 44,000 Baht 9.Fee and service fee to increase registered capital 260,200 baht Net amount received (baht) (Update) : 909,649,157.87 ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________ Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Panya Boonyapiwat company Position : Director Ms.Suttirat Leeswadtrakul Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.