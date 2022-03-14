Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Begistics Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B   TH0709010Y07

BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Begistics Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) (Edit)

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:03:27
Headline
Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) (Edit)
Symbol
B
Source
B
Full Detailed News 
                The results of sale of shares (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 09-Mar-2022

Type of offered securities

Common shares
Offered to

Existing common shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares)       : 1,409,638,775
Ratio (old shares: new shares)           : 1.50 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share)      : 0.68
Subscription and payment period          : From 22-Feb-2022 to 28-Feb-2022
Number of subscribed shares (shares)     : 1,345,801,037
Number of remaining shares (shares)      : 63,837,738

Summary
Total allotted shares (shares)           : 1,409,638,775
Total subscribed shares (shares)         : 1,345,801,037
Total remaining shares (shares)          : 63,837,738
Total amount (baht)                      : 915,144,705.16
Total expense (baht) (Update)            : 5,495,547.29
Expense details (Update)                 : 1. Expenses of Thailand Securities 
Depository Co., Ltd. No. 1          817,335.75 Baht
2. Expenses of Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. No. 2        1,359,114.54  
Baht
3. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on January 21, 
2022  from OJ International Co, Ltd   71,155  Baht
4. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on February 7, 
2022  from OJ International Co, Ltd   63,665  Baht
5. Expenses for printing and publishing the invitation of the Extraordinary 
General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
 from Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd.   452,610 Baht
6. Expenses for printing and publishing a letter of notifying the rights to 
subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares from
Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd   427,465 Baht
7. Professional Fee of M&T Law Office (Independent Legal Counsel)  2,000,000 
Baht
8. English translation fee of Invitation to the meeting and the letter notifying
 the rights to subscribe for newly issued ordinary  shares  44,000 Baht
9.Fee and service fee to increase registered capital 260,200 baht
Net amount received (baht) (Update)      : 909,649,157.87
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________



Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr.Panya Boonyapiwat
company
Position                                 : Director

Ms.Suttirat Leeswadtrakul
Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Begistics pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:14aBEGISTICS PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing comm..
PU
03/09BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawa..
PU
03/08BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Information on the purchase of additional ordinary shares of The Megawa..
PU
03/08The Megawatt Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive THB 350 million in funding ..
CI
03/02BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of B-W6 (Add Template)
PU
03/01BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification of the exercise date of rights and the 2nd exercise period..
PU
02/25Begistics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/25BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting No 3/2..
PU
02/25BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Determine the date of the allocation of warrants to purchase the Compan..
PU
02/17BEGISTICS PUBLIC : Notification of new of phone number and fax number of the head office.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net income 2021 130 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net Debt 2021 89,8 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 501 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales 2021 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Begistics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Panya Boonyapiwat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peeraya Pothiprasart Chief Financial Officer
Somkid Boontanom Chairman
Pongsiri Sirithorn Chief Commercial & Operating Officer
Walika Thipthanya Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.35%45
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.13.00%8 805
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-7.05%2 877
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.1.67%1 945
GEMADEPT CORPORATION17.76%733
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-15.83%530