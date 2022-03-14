Begistics Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) (Edit)
03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
14 Mar 2022 17:03:27
Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5) (Edit)
B
B
The results of sale of shares (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 09-Mar-2022
Type of offered securities
Common shares
Offered to
Existing common shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 1,409,638,775
Ratio (old shares: new shares) : 1.50 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.68
Subscription and payment period : From 22-Feb-2022 to 28-Feb-2022
Number of subscribed shares (shares) : 1,345,801,037
Number of remaining shares (shares) : 63,837,738
Summary
Total allotted shares (shares) : 1,409,638,775
Total subscribed shares (shares) : 1,345,801,037
Total remaining shares (shares) : 63,837,738
Total amount (baht) : 915,144,705.16
Total expense (baht) (Update) : 5,495,547.29
Expense details (Update) : 1. Expenses of Thailand Securities
Depository Co., Ltd. No. 1 817,335.75 Baht
2. Expenses of Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. No. 2 1,359,114.54
Baht
3. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on January 21,
2022 from OJ International Co, Ltd 71,155 Baht
4. Expenses for arranging meetings via electronic media, meeting on February 7,
2022 from OJ International Co, Ltd 63,665 Baht
5. Expenses for printing and publishing the invitation of the Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
from Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd. 452,610 Baht
6. Expenses for printing and publishing a letter of notifying the rights to
subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares from
Thaiphum Publishing Co.Ltd 427,465 Baht
7. Professional Fee of M&T Law Office (Independent Legal Counsel) 2,000,000
Baht
8. English translation fee of Invitation to the meeting and the letter notifying
the rights to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares 44,000 Baht
9.Fee and service fee to increase registered capital 260,200 baht
Net amount received (baht) (Update) : 909,649,157.87
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Panya Boonyapiwat
company
Position : Director
Ms.Suttirat Leeswadtrakul
Director
