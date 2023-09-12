FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of consumer goods manufacturers Beiersdorf and Henkel were moved in opposite directions on Tuesday by analysts' ratings. The papers of the Hanseatic company were among the Dax favorites with gains of up to 2.2 percent and were last quoted 0.6 percent higher. In contrast, the competitor from Düsseldorf fell by a good 1.8 percent.

Henkel came under pressure due to a canceled positive vote by Exane BNP Paribas. The experts now rate Henkel as "neutral". In contrast, the French bank had expressed praise for Beiersdorf and raised the value to "Outperform". In addition, industry expert analyst Molly Wylenzek from analyst firm Jefferies had included Beiersdorf in her "Franchise Picks" recommendation list with particularly convincing buy ideas.

After the company's already two-year turnaround with improved sales growth and some margin progress, the prospects are also good in the medium term, Wylenzek wrote about Beiersdorf. With her new target of 152 euros, the expert believes that the share price can currently increase by almost a quarter - she thus expressly contradicts the concerns of many investors that the good news at Beiersdorf is already priced in./tav/mis

BEI has been in a turnaround for two years under new management, which has led to improved sales growth and some margin progress. While investors are concerned that the good news is already priced in, we see room for further upside to consensus growth and profitability expectations. Consistent implementation of an LDD earnings algorithm should further narrow the company's valuation discount to peers.

We are raising our medium-term growth forecasts due to the impact of the Nivea brand transition to more profitable categories across the P&L, a future pipeline of opportunities in new markets and categories such as acne treatments, and reflecting the increasing importance of the high-growth Derma business.

Category mix, brand mix, and deflation in some key commodities should result in higher than expected operating margin growth through FY25. Combined with bottom-line opportunities such as taxes, we believe BEI can deliver 12.5% CAGR earnings growth over the next four years, offsetting its 13% discount to global HPC peers. We are also looking for brands that could fill existing gaps in the portfolio, as mergers and acquisitions in beauty increase.

