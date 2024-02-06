Stock BEI BEIERSDORF
Beiersdorf

Equities

BEI

DE0005200000

Personal Products

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 10:55:36 2024-02-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
141.4 EUR +0.69% Intraday chart for Beiersdorf +3.79% +4.02%
04:44pm BEIERSDORF : A new era is dawning Alphavalue
03:42pm Buybacks Among European, U.K. Companies Ramp Up -- At a Glance DJ
Chart Beiersdorf

Chart Beiersdorf
Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft specializes in the development, production and marketing of cosmetic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cosmetic products (81%): skincare products for the face and body (Nivea Labello, 8x4, SBT, La Prairie, Slek and Florena brands), haircare products (Nivea), plasters and bandages (mainly Hansaplast and Elastoplast), dermatology products (Eucerin); - adhesive products (19%): band-aids, adhesive tape, surgical tape, scotch tape, etc. (Tesa brand). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (44.3%), Africa/ Asia/ Australia (31.5%) and Americas (24.2%).
Sector
Personal Products
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Beiersdorf

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
140.4 EUR
Average target price
137.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-2.23%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Personal Products

1st Jan change Capi.
BEIERSDORF Stock Beiersdorf
+3.91% 34 170 M $
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Stock Procter & Gamble Company
+7.96% 372 B $
UNILEVER PLC Stock Unilever PLC
+3.96% 123 B $
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Stock Colgate-Palmolive Company
+4.79% 69 237 M $
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Stock Hindustan Unilever Limited
-8.90% 68 457 M $
ESTEE LAUDER Stock Estee Lauder
+0.46% 53 871 M $
KENVUE INC. Stock Kenvue Inc.
-4.81% 39 219 M $
ESSITY AB Stock Essity AB
-4.92% 15 735 M $
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED Stock Godrej Consumer Products Limited
+9.36% 15 004 M $
DABUR INDIA LIMITED Stock Dabur India Limited
-4.40% 11 385 M $
Other Personal Products
