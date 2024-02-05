Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf proposes to increase dividend for fiscal year 2023 and announces share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
Beiersdorf proposes to increase dividend for fiscal year 2023 and announces share buyback program
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 April 2024 to increase the dividend and to distribute a dividend of Euro 1.00 per dividend-bearing share for fiscal year 2023; in previous fiscal years, the Company had distributed a dividend of Euro 0.70 per dividend-bearing share.
At the same time, the Executive Board has resolved – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – to buy back shares in the Company in an amount of up to Euro 500 million. The share buyback program is expected to begin in May 2024 and to be completed until the end of 2024. The Company will announce further details on the share buyback program in accordance with the statutory provisions before the start of the share buyback program. Treasury shares held by the Company will be cancelled to the extent necessary to carry out the share buyback program.
The publication of the financial figures for fiscal year 2023 will take place on 29 February 2024.
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
Anke Schmidt
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516
