HSBC maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Beiersdorf shares, while lowering its target price from €144 to €135, following lower-than-expected quarterly sales, which led the group to slightly reduce its annual targets.



Although the second half of the year may prove better, issues relating to confidence in management and the health of the Nivea brand will take time to resolve, the broker warned.



HSBC nevertheless points out that Beiersdorf's share price has returned to its 2022 levels despite 50% growth in EPS since then, "suggesting that value remains" in the cosmetics group.