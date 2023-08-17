  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:25:18 2023-08-17 pm EDT
120.03 EUR -0.10% +1.27% +11.94%
05:58pm BEIERSDORF : Higher volumes may help prices Alphavalue
Aug. 14 BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating MD

BEIERSDORF : Higher volumes may help prices

Today at 11:58 am

Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft specializes in the development, production and marketing of cosmetic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cosmetic products (81%): skincare products for the face and body (Nivea Labello, 8x4, SBT, La Prairie, Slek and Florena brands), haircare products (Nivea), plasters and bandages (mainly Hansaplast and Elastoplast), dermatology products (Eucerin); - adhesive products (19%): band-aids, adhesive tape, surgical tape, scotch tape, etc. (Tesa brand). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (44.3%), Africa/ Asia/ Australia (31.5%) and Americas (24.2%).
Calendar

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
120.15EUR
Average target price
126.96EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.67%
Sector Other Personal Products

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF
Chart Analysis Beiersdorf
+11.94% 29 729 M $
KENVUE INC.
Chart Analysis Kenvue Inc.
 0.00% 43 909 M $
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Godrej Consumer Products Limited
+17.28% 12 812 M $
DABUR INDIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Dabur India Limited
-0.04% 12 049 M $
MARICO LIMITED
Chart Analysis Marico Limited
+12.96% 8 703 M $
KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MÉXICO, S. A. B. DE C. V.
Chart Analysis Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
+17.12% 6 796 M $
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED
Chart Analysis Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
+29.87% 6 536 M $
PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited
+7.09% 6 178 M $
LG H&H CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis LG H&H Co., Ltd.
-31.44% 5 332 M $
L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Chart Analysis L'Occitane International S.A.
+11.70% 5 084 M $
Other Personal Products
