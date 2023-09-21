Subject:

Details of issuer

Name:

Street, Street number: Postal code, city:

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

.

Reason for notification:

Details of person subject to the notification obligation:Name(s) of shareholder(s):

Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Unnastraße 48

20253 Hamburg L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights BlackRock, Inc..

New York, New York.

United States of America (USA)

2023-09-14

.

Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares.(total of details on total. positions a.) % of voting rights through instruments.(total of details on total. positions b.1. + b.2.) Total of both in %.(details on total.positions a. + b.) Total number of.voting rights.pursuant to.Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.996 % 0.04 % 3.04 % 252000000 Previous notification 3.002 % 0.05 % 3.05 %

.

Details on total positions

.

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005200000 0 7289724 0 % 2.89 % US07724U1034 0 260123 0 % 0.10 % Total 7549847 2.996 %

.

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 9947 0.004 % Total 9947 0.004 %

.

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 97605 0.04 % Total 97605 0.04 %

.

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting rights. % of voting rights through. Total of both (if at. (if at least. instruments (if at least. least 5% or more) 3% or more) 5% or more)

BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % %