Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft specializes in the development, production and marketing of cosmetic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cosmetic products (82.4%): skincare products for the face and body (Nivea Labello, 8x4, SBT, La Prairie, Slek and Florena brands), haircare products (Nivea), plasters and bandages (mainly Hansaplast and Elastoplast), dermatology products (Eucerin); - adhesive products (17.69%): band-aids, adhesive tape, surgical tape, scotch tape, etc. (Tesa brand). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (44.1%), Africa/ Asia/ Australia (26.3%) and Americas (29.6%).

Sector Personal Products