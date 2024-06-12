Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial

Total number of shares purchased

Daily weighted average purchase

Trading Venue

instrument

price (€)

BEIERSDORF AG

12.06.2024

DE0005200000

68

144,5000

XETR

BEIERSDORF AG

12.06.2024

DE0005200000

0

-

CEUX

BEIERSDORF AG

12.06.2024

DE0005200000

0

-

TQEX

Total

68

144,5000

Individual trade details:

Identity code of the financial

Type

Date

Time (CEST)

Quantity

Price (€)

Trading Venue

instrument

DE0005200000

Purchase

12.06.2024

09:02:07

68

144,5000

XETR

