Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total number of shares purchased
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading Venue
instrument
price (€)
BEIERSDORF AG
12.06.2024
DE0005200000
68
144,5000
XETR
BEIERSDORF AG
12.06.2024
DE0005200000
0
-
CEUX
BEIERSDORF AG
12.06.2024
DE0005200000
0
-
TQEX
Total
68
144,5000
Individual trade details:
Identity code of the financial
Type
Date
Time (CEST)
Quantity
Price (€)
Trading Venue
instrument
DE0005200000
Purchase
12.06.2024
09:02:07
68
144,5000
XETR
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beiersdorf AG published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 14:32:09 UTC.