(Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf on Thursday forecast growth in organic sales to slow down to a mid-single-digit percentage range in 2024, after reporting a 10.8% organic sales increase in the past year.

Shares slid 1.4% in Lang & Schwarz premarket indications.

Full-year sales rose to 9.5 billion euros ($10.29 billion) from 8.8 billion euros in 2022, in line with Beiersdorf's guidance of low-double-digit organic sales growth, led by strong sales in its core brand Nivea and skincare brand Derma.

Nivea sales grew 16.2% organically to 5.2 billion euros in 2023, while sales at its skincare brand Derma were up 24% organically on the year, offsetting double-digit declines at luxury brands La Prairie and Chantecaille, the company said.

The company has suffered from disruption in Asian travel retail markets caused by the so-called "daigou" business, where Asian consumers buy goods abroad on behalf of domestic buyers.

The company said it aimed to return to growth with La Prairie and Chantecaille in 2024.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

