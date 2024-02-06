Beiersdorf: in the green after dividend increase

February 06, 2024 at 04:37 am EST Share

Beiersdorf gained more than 1% in Frankfurt, the day after the cosmetics group announced a proposed dividend of one euro per share for 2023, an increase of around 43% on the previous year.



In addition, its management board has decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to buy back shares for a maximum amount of 500 million euros, a program which should start in May and be completed by the end of this year.



This announcement strengthens our buy position on the share, which should also be supported in the short term by a solid end to a good year for Nivea and Eucerin, according to our estimates", says Stifel, which is raising its target price from €138 to €150.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.