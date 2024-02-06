Beiersdorf: in the green after dividend increase
In addition, its management board has decided, with the approval of the supervisory board, to buy back shares for a maximum amount of 500 million euros, a program which should start in May and be completed by the end of this year.
This announcement strengthens our buy position on the share, which should also be supported in the short term by a solid end to a good year for Nivea and Eucerin, according to our estimates", says Stifel, which is raising its target price from €138 to €150.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction