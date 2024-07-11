LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods manufacturer Beiersdorf is investing more than 200 million euros in a new logistics center in Leipzig. Completion and commissioning are planned for 2027, the Hamburg-based DAX-listed company announced at the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony. The state-of-the-art logistics center will create a total of around 450 new jobs. Beiersdorf is known for its Nivea and Labello brands, among others.

Second major project in a short space of time

It was only last September that the company opened a new production center for around 300 million euros in the north of Leipzig. According to Beiersdorf, the two major projects are "a clear commitment to Germany as a business location". Together, they are "the largest investment the company has ever made at one location". The new logistics center on the 12.5-hectare site will act as a central European hub in the future. "Leipzig is ideally located for our supply chain network and for connecting our customers in Central Europe," says Head of Germany Christian Haensch.

Leipzig's future as a logistics hub

Leipzig's Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung (SPD) welcomes the commitment to the Leipzig location. "Beiersdorf is writing another chapter in its success story at the Leipzig site: the starting signal for a modern and climate-neutral logistics center with several hundred new jobs."

Beiersdorf has stated that it wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2025 compared to 2018 - and by 50 percent by 2032. An important building block for reducing emissions is the so-called product transformation. The cosmetics manufacturer aims to achieve its net-zero target by 2045. Photovoltaic modules and green roofs and façades will also contribute to this./djj/DP/men