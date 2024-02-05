By Mauro Orru

Beiersdorf plans to propose a higher dividend at its upcoming annual general meeting and said it would launch a share buyback of up to 500 million euros ($539.4 million).

The maker of Nivea skin cream said Monday that it would propose a dividend of EUR1 per dividend-bearing share for 2023 at its AGM on April 18, above EUR0.70 per share in previous years.

Meanwhile, the company said its share buyback is expected to begin in May.

