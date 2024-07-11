Beiersdorf: towards a new logistics center in Leipzig

July 11, 2024 at 11:03 am EDT Share

On Thursday, Beiersdorf announced the start of construction of its new logistics center in Leipzig, eastern Germany, a project that will involve an investment of over 200 million euros.



The cosmetics group, which owns the Nivea brand among others, explains that this new ultra-modern facility, close to its new factory, will serve as a delivery hub for the whole of Central Europe.



With a ceiling height of 25 meters and a surface area of 12.5 hectares, the center will be equipped with 125,000 fully-automated pallet spaces.



When completed in 2027, it should create 450 jobs.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.