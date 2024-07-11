Beiersdorf: towards a new logistics center in Leipzig
The cosmetics group, which owns the Nivea brand among others, explains that this new ultra-modern facility, close to its new factory, will serve as a delivery hub for the whole of Central Europe.
With a ceiling height of 25 meters and a surface area of 12.5 hectares, the center will be equipped with 125,000 fully-automated pallet spaces.
When completed in 2027, it should create 450 jobs.
