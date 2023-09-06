NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. analyst firm Bernstein Research left Beiersdorf at "Outperform" with a price target of 130 euros. Analyst Bruno Monteyne dealt with the costs that a turn towards "sustainable Palmol" would have in a study on the household and consumer goods sector available on Wednesday. Contrary to what many companies claim, Palmol's sourcing has not been sustainable to date, he said. In the medium term, the so-called RSPO certification (Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil) would have to be expanded with additional factors such as traceability and reforestation. This will eat into the profit margins of many companies. In the long term, the cost pressure will be even higher, as companies will sooner or later look for more expensive alternatives to palm oil. Reasons include rising prices for vegetable oils and lower yields due to climate change./ck/mis/la

Publication of the original study: 05.09.2023 / 16:20 / UTC

First disclosure of the original study: 06.09.2023 / 04:00 / UTC

