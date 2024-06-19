NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left its rating for Beiersdorf at "Market-Perform" with a target price of 135 euros after a capital markets day. The consumer goods group made statements regarding innovations and market opportunities, analyst Bruno Monteyne wrote in a study published on Wednesday. However, this is not sufficient for a new share thesis and investors could be willing to turn to the story of another share. He fears that the shares will come under pressure for the time being./tih/la

